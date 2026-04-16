Sister's Chilling Warning Unheeded Before Double Murder: Killer Frank McCann Seeks Freedom Again

Marian Leonard reveals her sister Esther's final words, warning that her husband Frank McCann was trying to kill her, days before he murdered Esther and their foster daughter Jessica in a fatal house fire. McCann, serving a life sentence for the 1992 double murder, is now facing his seventh parole hearing, causing immense fear and distress for Esther's family who believe he remains a danger to society.

A harrowing account has emerged from Marian Leonard , the sister of Esther McCann, who was brutally murdered alongside her 18-month-old foster daughter, Jessica, by her husband, Frank McCann, in September 1992. Marian revealed a chilling premonition shared by Esther days before the fatal arson attack on their Rathfarnham, Dublin home. "Frank's trying to kill me," Esther had confided in her family during the wedding reception of Frank McCann's brother.

Sadly, in the midst of a celebratory atmosphere and amid other family anxieties, this desperate plea was not taken seriously. Frank McCann, a man now known as a double killer, is once again seeking parole, marking his seventh attempt for freedom. He is serving a life sentence for intentionally setting fire to his family home, murdering his wife Esther, 36, and their foster daughter Jessica. This act of violence was not an isolated incident. Investigations revealed that McCann had made at least three prior attempts to murder his family that summer, including incidents where he set fire to Esther's electric blanket and tampered with gas pipes. These attempts were masked by fabricated stories of receiving death threats, a smokescreen for his affair with a teenage girl with special needs, who subsequently gave birth to his son. The backdrop to this tragedy is complex. Esther and Frank were in the process of adopting Jessica, whose biological mother was Frank's own teenage sister. The Adoption Board had rejected their application, and McCann, fearing Esther would discover the reason for the rejection – his affair and illegitimate child – orchestrated the horrific murders. Marian Leonard, speaking in a deeply emotional interview, recounted the agonizing experience of her sister's warning being dismissed. She explained that the family was already dealing with the severe illness of her eldest son, Derek, who was dying of cancer at the time, contributing to their distraction. She described their close sibling bond, emphasizing how they finished each other's sentences and that she even held a key to Esther's house, a privilege that was later revoked by McCann, who apparently disliked her access. Despite the devastating loss and the initial lack of suspicion falling on Frank McCann, Marian harboured a strong conviction of his guilt. She explained her initial reticence to voice these suspicions publicly due to McCann's manipulative nature and her need to protect her family. "He was a very clever man. He wasn’t going to be caught," she stated, recalling how McCann always involved Jessica in his murder attempts. "Esther died on the landing trying to get to Jessica, probably terrified." Even more disturbingly, mere hours after the funerals, where McCann delivered a eulogy, he reportedly hosted a birthday celebration for his mother. Forensic evidence later confirmed the fire was deliberately set by McCann using a gas cylinder, and he was convicted of the double murder in August 1996. Now 64, McCann's upcoming parole hearing is a source of immense anxiety for Marian and her family. "The notion that he would be free to go and be wherever he wants to be, we just can’t contemplate it," she expressed. The fear extends to other family members, with McCann's brother Bernard reportedly living in dread that he could be McCann's next victim should he be released. A source close to the situation indicated that McCann has been compliant in prison, avoiding trouble and trying to present a favorable image to the parole board, a stark contrast to past instances where he reacted aggressively to denied temporary release. The prospect of his freedom weighs heavily on those he has already destroyed





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Frank Mccann Esther Mccann Jessica Mccann Marian Leonard Parole Hearing Double Murder Arson Domestic Violence Family Safety Prison Release

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