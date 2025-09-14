Sisters Return to Beloved Austrian Convent Amidst Ownership Disputes

Three elderly nuns escape a care home to reclaim their home at Kloster Goldenstein convent in Austria.

Three nuns in their 80s embarked on a daring escape from a care home to return to their beloved convent, Kloster Goldenstein , in Elsbethen, Austria . Sister Bernadette, 88, Sister Regina, 86, and Sister Rita, 82, had dedicated their lives to the convent, which also served as a private girls' school they had both attended and later taught at. Sister Regina even served as the school's headmistress.

However, in 2022, the convent's ownership shifted to the Archdiocese of Salzburg and the Reichersberg Abbey, leading to its official dissolution in early 2024. While the remaining nuns were granted lifelong residency rights, contingent upon their health and mental capacity, the three sisters felt forced out of the convent in December 2023. Undeterred, they orchestrated their return in early September, aided by former students. 'I have been obedient all my life, but it was too much,' Sister Bernadette confided to the BBC. A locksmith assisted in gaining access to their former apartments, which had been locked after the changes in ownership. Sister Rita expressed her overwhelming joy upon their return. 'I am so pleased to be home. I was always homesick at the care home. I am so happy and thankful to be back.' Sister Bernadette echoed her sentiments, emphasizing their right to remain in the convent until their deaths, a right they felt had been violated. Initially, the convent lacked electricity and running water, but these amenities have since been partially restored thanks to the support of their supporters, who have been providing them with essential supplies. Sophie Tauscher, a former student, underscored the importance of their presence at Goldenstein. 'Goldenstein without the nuns is just not possible,' she asserted. 'When they need us, they just have to call us and we will be there, for sure. The nuns here changed so many lives in such a good way.' Videos and images of the nuns, savoring meals, engaging in prayer, and even climbing a wall, have been shared on an Instagram account dedicated to them, @nonnen_goldenstein. Sister Bernadette shared her resolute determination, stating, 'Before I die in that old people's home, I would rather go to a meadow and enter eternity that way.' But the situation remains complicated. Provost Markus Grasl of the Reichersberg Abbey labeled the nuns' return as 'completely incomprehensible' and 'an escalation.' He maintained that the convent rooms are unfit for habitation and fail to meet the necessary care standards. He also stated that the nuns' health conditions made independent living at Goldenstein impossible, emphasizing the high-quality medical care they received at the care home. The nuns' unwavering commitment to their convent amidst these complex circumstances speaks volumes about their deep connection to its history, their bond with the community, and their unwavering belief in their right to live out their days in the place they call home.





