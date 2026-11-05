Six Irish Players Named in 2026 AFLW All-Australian Extended Squad

A record-breaking six Irish athletes have been selected for the 2026 AFLW All-Australian extended squad. The 42-player panel includes stars from Geelong, Carlton, and other clubs ahead of the final announcement.

Six Irish players have been officially named in the 2026 AFLW All-Australian extended squad, marking a significant milestone for Irish talent in the Australian Football League Women's competition. The 42-player panel was announced by AFL Women's on November 5, 2026, highlighting the growing dominance and recognition of Irish athletes in the sport.

Irish Stars Secure Extended Squad Spots

Dayna Finn, Erone Fitzpatrick, Aishling Moloney, Niamh McLaughlin, Áine McDonagh, and Erika O'Shea comprise the Irish contingent in this year's selection. This group represents a historic achievement, surpassing the previous record of five Irish players named in the 2025 All-Australian squad. The diversity of this selection is evident, as these six athletes hail from five different counties and represent five distinct AFLW clubs across the league.

Also read Irish Journalist Publishes Debut Picture Book After Leaving The Irish Times

Geelong leads all clubs in terms of Irish representation within the 2026 extended squad, featuring six players in total, including Aishling Moloney. Meanwhile, Carlton boasts two Irish representatives in the form of Dayna Finn and Erone Fitzpatrick. Other clubs represented by these Irish stars include Hawthorn with Áine McDonagh, Gold Coast Suns with Niamh McLaughlin, and North Melbourne with Erika O'Shea. This widespread distribution underscores the integrated nature of Irish players within top-tier Australian teams.

Individual Statistics and Career Trajectories

Áine McDonagh of Hawthorn enters the selection on the back of a stellar season, having recorded 26 goals and 14 behinds in 12 matches this season. Her average of 5.4 score involvements and 2.9 tackles demonstrates her enduring effectiveness as a key forward. McDonagh, representing Galway, is seeking back-to-back All-Australian honors, following her inclusion in the 2025 team and the 2024 extended squad.

Advertisement

Aishling Moloney of Geelong also enters the fray with impressive metrics, averaging 16.2 disposals and 65.5% disposal efficiency across 12 matches. She contributed 17 goals and 9 behinds, while also recording 4.6 marks and 7.3 score involvements. Moloney, from Tipperary, brings experience from her previous All-Australian selection in 2024 and her inclusion in the 2025 extended squad, solidifying her status as a premier player in the competition.

Niamh McLaughlin of the Gold Coast Suns showcases exceptional ball movement and defensive capability. Averaging 24.8 disposals and 71.7% disposal efficiency, she recorded 4.4 rebound 50s and 0.8 intercept marks across 12 matches. Representing Donegal, McLaughlin is another former captain aiming for consecutive All-Australian selections, having been named in the 2025 team.

Emerging Talent and Statistical Achievements

Erone Fitzpatrick of Carlton has made a strong case for her inclusion with 13 goals and 14 behinds in 12 matches. Her averages include 21.5 disposals and 64.7% disposal efficiency, along with 4.7 tackles and 5.1 score involvements. Representing Laois, Fitzpatrick is not previously All-Australian, but her consistent performance places her firmly in the running for the final 21-player team.

Erika O'Shea of North Melbourne earns a notable nod in the extended squad for the first time. Representing Cork, she played 11 matches, recording one goal and one behind. Her statistical profile includes an average of 20.5 disposals, 62.8% disposal efficiency, 3.5 marks, and 2.5 rebound 50s, highlighting her versatility and defensive contributions.

Advertisement

Final Selection and Upcoming Awards Ceremony

Dayna Finn of Carlton rounds out the Irish contingent with a robust all-round performance. Averaging 21.1 disposals and 66.0% disposal efficiency, she recorded 5 goals and 2 behinds in 12 matches. Her stats also include 2.3 tackles and 3.8 score involvements. A former Galway captain, Finn is seeking back-to-back All-Australian honors after her 2025 selection.

The final 21-player All-Australian team will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 23, 2026. This prestigious event will determine which of the 42 selected players will receive the ultimate individual honor in the AFLW competition. The selection process has highlighted the exceptional skill and dedication of Irish athletes, who continue to excel on the Australian stage.