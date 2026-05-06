Six Men Face 20 Charges in Familial Abuse Trial Over 19-Year Period

Six men, including uncles and brothers of the main complainant, are on trial for alleged abuse spanning nearly two decades. Defence counsel have questioned the reliability of the evidence, arguing that the allegations lack detail and credibility. The jury must now decide whether the prosecution has proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Six men are facing a combined total of 20 charges, with 16 of those charges related to the main complainant, who is deaf. The alleged abuse is said to have taken place over a 19-year period, from 1995 to 2014.

The trial, which concluded with closing speeches in the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, involves six men aged between 32 and 55. Three of the accused are uncles of the main complainant, while the other three are her younger brothers. Due to legal reasons, none of the parties involved can be named. Defence counsel for three of the men have raised questions about the reliability of the evidence presented against their clients.

John Peart SC, defending Accused F, argued that it is nonsensical to believe that a 13½-year-old boy would forcibly rape his 17½-year-old sister and that she would allow it. His client, aged 32, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping the main complainant between 2007 and 2009. Peart highlighted that the second alleged incident occurred when his client was 14 and the woman was 18.

He pointed out that during cross-examination, the woman refused to answer questions about his client's age, instead responding with it’s fault. Peart described the evidence as chaotic and urged the jury to rely on facts rather than intuition, suggesting that the correct verdict is not guilty. Hugh Hartnett SC, representing Accused B, emphasized that the reliability of the evidence is the key issue for the jury to consider.

The 48-year-old uncle of the primary complainant is accused of three counts of rape and one count of anal rape between 2006 and December 2014. Hartnett noted that the primary complainant did not initially accuse his client when she first made a disclosure in 2017, questioning whether this was due to shame or embarrassment. He acknowledged that his client had admitted to having sex with his niece but denied any non-consensual acts.

Hartnett argued that the woman’s allegations were vague and lacked detail, urging the jury to consider whether the evidence is reliable enough to convict. Marc Thompson Grolimund SC, defending Accused G, told jurors that his client has consistently denied the allegation that he raped his niece. The 45-year-old uncle is charged with a single count of rape between 1995 and 1996. Thompson Grolimund advised the jury to approach the case without emotion and to focus solely on the evidence presented.

The trial has brought to light complex familial dynamics and has raised significant questions about the credibility of the allegations and the evidence supporting them. The jury must now deliberate on whether the prosecution has met the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt





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Familial Abuse Central Criminal Court Deaf Complainant Reliability Of Evidence Jury Deliberations

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