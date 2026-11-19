Six Nations and Sanzaar executives consider legal steps against Rassie Erasmus for his planned live stream of the South Africa vs Ireland Nations Championship clash.

Six Nations and Sanzaar executives are preparing to take potential legal action against Rassie Erasmus following his announcement to host a live watch-along of the upcoming Nations Championship match between South Africa and Ireland. The dispute centers on whether the Springboks head coach will inadvertently breach media rights agreements by broadcasting television footage of the game from his hotel in Dublin. This conflict arises shortly after Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby for misconduct during South Africa's recent defeat by France in Paris.

Legal Threats and Rights Violations

The Six Nations organization and Sanzaar are reportedly unhappy with Erasmus's plan to stage an 18-plus watch-along from his accommodation near the Aviva Stadium. They have indicated that if his online show includes any official television footage of the clash, it could constitute a clear breach of copyright. The subscription broadcaster SuperSport is understood to be particularly concerned, as the majority of Erasmus's online audience is located in South Africa, where SuperSport holds exclusive broadcasting rights.

Also read South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches

World Rugby Ban Details

Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match suspension by an independent World Rugby disciplinary panel after making allegations against match officials following the narrow loss to France in Paris last Friday. The ban prohibits him from having any matchday contact with South Africa's players or staff, entering matchday venues and technical areas, or engaging with match officials. However, World Rugby has stated that Erasmus will not face further sanctions for his online show, as the activity does not violate their specific regulations regarding post-match conduct.

Organizer Monitoring and Enforcement

The Six Nations and Sanzaar, which are running the inaugural Nations Championship before a new operating company is established next year, invest significant resources into anti-piracy measures. Both organizations have assigned dedicated staff to monitor the live stream closely for any signs of media rights infringement. While watch-alongs have become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly in football, they typically require their own rights deals if they display official match footage, similar to previous controversies involving other high-profile sports personalities.

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Erasmus Public Statement and Plans

Rassie Erasmus announced his intentions on Wednesday, stating that he would attempt to host the event using a television set and his laptop camera to connect with viewers online. He described the effort as personal rather than official, writing on X that he intended to sit and watch the match rather than merely complain about his suspension. The coach expressed hope that he could get the technical aspects sorted to ensure a smooth viewing experience for those joining him from his Dublin hotel room.

Impact on Fans and Future Implications

This situation highlights the tension between a coach's desire to engage with fans and the strict commercial rights held by tournament organizers and broadcasters. Fans who join the watch-along risk supporting content that may be deemed illegal if it captures official broadcast feeds. The outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for how future bans are handled and whether coaches are permitted to interact with fans during periods of suspension without violating complex media rights agreements.