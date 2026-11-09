Six Teens Injured in Monkstown Farm Car Crash: Garda Search for Evidence

Gardaí are hunting for witnesses after a dark Nissan X-Trail struck six teenagers in Dún Laoghaire. Eight people injured including driver and witness.

Six teenagers suffered life-changing injuries after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a group of young people in the Monkstown Farm area of south Dublin on Sunday. The incident occurred at approximately 3pm near the junction of Oliver Plunkett Road and Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire, shocking local residents and triggering a major police investigation.

Roberto Gallarda, who operates Monkstown Barbers on Oliver Plunkett Road, described the moment the dark-colored SUV mounted the kerb and struck the group. He reported hearing a loud noise and rushing outside to see a girl screaming with her leg trapped between the car and a pole. His colleague Pedro Moreno observed the chaos from an upstairs window, noting that the vehicle had lifted a bin before hitting the teenagers and some cement poles.

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The Core Details of the Collision

The group of young people consisted of three boys and three girls aged between 13 and 15 who were standing outside a nearby convenience store. Pedro Moreno explained that this location is a popular gathering spot for teenagers in the area. The dark-colored Nissan X-Trail reportedly traveled from the Kill Avenue direction and narrowly missed a bus stop before mounting the curb and striking the bin and the pedestrians.

Eight individuals required immediate medical attention following the collision. In addition to the six teenagers, the female driver of the Nissan X-Trail and a young man who witnessed the incident received urgent care. The witness was severely traumatized by the events he observed and was subsequently transported to Tallaght Hospital by emergency services.

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Stakeholder Positions and Medical Response

Local emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and residents have publicly praised the personnel who arrived on site. While some locals speculate that the woman driver may have experienced a medical episode, no official confirmation has been provided. One woman who emerged from the convenience store stated she was too fearful to speak about the events because her own young son was among the group of teens involved.

Medical treatment was provided at several major facilities across Dublin. Three pedestrians were taken to Children's Health Ireland Temple Street and three others were transported to Children's Health Ireland Crumlin. Some of the injured teenagers remain in critical condition with injuries that locals describe as potentially life-changing. An Garda Síochána has appointed family liaison officers to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Real-World Impact and Police Appeal

An incident room has been established at the Dún Laoghaire Garda station to coordinate the investigation. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry into the circumstances that led to the collision. Gardaí are actively seeking the assistance of the public to piece together the exact sequence of events that resulted in the severe injuries.

Police are asking anyone who was on Oliver Plunkett Road between 3pm and 3.15pm on Sunday to come forward with information. They are particularly interested in any road users who may have dashcam footage or other visual evidence from the area during this window. Authorities note that the dark brown Nissan X-Trail was observed traveling from the Kill Avenue direction between 2.45pm and 3.15pm.

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Individuals with any relevant information are urged to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station directly at 01 6665000. Alternatively, members of the public can provide anonymous tips via the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or by visiting any local Garda station. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash.