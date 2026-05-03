Sixers Eliminate Celtics in Thrilling Game 7, Advance to Face Knicks

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-100 victory over the Boston Celtics, completing a stunning comeback from a 3-1 series deficit and eliminating the Celtics from the NBA playoffs. The Sixers will now face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers achieved a stunning victory over the Boston Celtics with a final score of 109-100, effectively eliminating the Celtics from the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Joel Embiid spearheaded the Sixers’ triumph, delivering a dominant performance with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey proved crucial, particularly in the fourth quarter, contributing 10 of his 30 total points during a critical period. This win marks a remarkable comeback for the seventh-seeded Sixers, who overcame a 3-1 deficit in the series against the second-seeded Celtics, securing their place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the New York Knicks.

The historical context of this matchup is significant; this was the 23rd playoff encounter between the two franchises, with Boston having previously won the last six series, including eliminating Embiid’s Sixers in 2018, 2020, and 2023. Embiid openly expressed his frustration with past losses to Boston, and he, alongside Maxey, ensured this time would be different, leading the 76ers to their first-ever series victory after trailing 3-1.

Maxey reflected on a pivotal conversation after game five, stating the team collectively decided to break the cycle of repeated failures. The Celtics faced a significant challenge entering the game, as star player Jayson Tatum was unexpectedly ruled out less than two hours before tip-off due to a sore left knee. Tatum had already exited Thursday’s game-six loss to the Sixers late in the third quarter, and was relegated to a spectator role as his team’s season concluded.

Tatum’s recent return from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, which sidelined him for the first 62 games of the regular season, had been a positive narrative for Boston, but his injury proved detrimental. Despite Tatum’s absence, Jaylen Brown stepped up for the Celtics, scoring 34 points and grabbing nine rebounds, while Derrick White added 26 points to the tally.

However, Boston struggled significantly with their three-point shooting, converting only 13 of 49 attempts. The Celtics found themselves playing catch-up for much of the game, as the 76ers initially established a 15-point lead in the first quarter. While Boston managed to briefly take a one-point lead in the second period, they were unable to sustain the momentum.

The 76ers regained control, leading by five points at halftime and extending their advantage to 13 points by the end of the third quarter. Boston mounted a final attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter, repeatedly narrowing the deficit to a single point and energizing the home crowd at TD Garden.

However, they were unable to overcome the Sixers’ resilience. Maxey’s eight consecutive points pushed Philadelphia’s lead to 107-98, effectively sealing the victory. A late scare arose for the 76ers when Embiid experienced a limp after a collision to the knee, but he was able to finish the game. Embiid attributed the win to the team’s overall effort and their ability to maintain composure.

He acknowledged a slight lapse in intensity during the second and fourth quarters but emphasized the importance of sticking together and closing out the game. Notably, Embiid had undergone an emergency appendectomy just a month prior to the playoffs. The Celtics’ three consecutive losses represent their first three-game losing streak since the beginning of the season in October. Brown expressed pride in the team’s performance throughout the season, particularly considering the challenges posed by Tatum’s injury.

He acknowledged Philadelphia’s improvement throughout the playoffs and conceded that they fell short in the final game, but maintained that the team had no reason to be discouraged





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NBA Playoffs Philadelphia 76Ers Boston Celtics Joel Embiid Tyrese Maxey Jayson Tatum Basketball

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