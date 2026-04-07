Sixth Arrest Made in Attempted Murder of Donegal Man Charles Dooher

Gardai have arrested a sixth person in connection with the attempted murder of Charles Dooher in Donegal. The investigation stems from a violent home invasion and robbery on January 20, 2025, where Dooher sustained life-changing injuries. The arrested individual, a man in his 50s, was questioned and released, and a file will be sent to the DPP.

Gardai investigating the attempted murder of Charles Dooher have made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of a sixth individual. The attack, which occurred on January 20, 2025, resulted in life-altering injuries for Mr. Dooher, prompting the Gardaí to reclassify the case from aggravated assault to attempted murder . The incident, a brutal home invasion and armed robbery gone awry, saw a five-person masked gang violently assault both Mr. Dooher and his father, Charles Senior.

The severity of the attack on the younger Mr. Dooher led to his immediate airlift to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. His injuries were so severe that there were initial fears for his life. However, after undergoing multiple complex surgical procedures, including the insertion of a metal plate to replace a portion of his skull, he demonstrated a remarkable recovery. The attack took place at the family's residence on Coneyburrow Road. His father, Charles Senior, also sustained injuries, but they were less severe and he was treated at a hospital in Letterkenny. The investigation continues with this recent arrest representing a crucial step in bringing those responsible to justice.\The recent arrest, made on Easter Sunday, involves a man in his 50s. He was taken into custody and questioned by detectives at a Garda Station located within the North Western Region. Following the interrogation, he has been released from custody. The Gardaí have confirmed that a file regarding this individual will now be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). This suggests that the investigation is progressing towards potential prosecution of the individuals involved in the attempted murder. The thoroughness of the investigation is reflected in the fact that it has led to the arrest of six individuals, and the Gardaí's dedication to solving the case demonstrates their commitment to bringing justice to the Dooher family. The public is kept informed of the advancements in the investigation as they unfold to ensure transparency and accountability. The pursuit of justice emphasizes the significance of tackling violent crimes and providing support to the victims and their families in order to heal and restore some semblance of normalcy in their lives.\The initial attack on the Dooher family started as a home invasion and armed robbery. The masked assailants, armed with weapons, targeted the family home with the intent to steal property. The situation escalated rapidly, however, when the gang began brutally assaulting Charles Dooher and his father. The extreme violence used in the attack on the younger Mr. Dooher, resulted in life-threatening injuries and the reclassification of the case. The nature of the assault, the use of weapons, and the serious injuries sustained point towards a planned and deliberate act of violence. The quick response of the emergency services and the medical teams that performed the operations was a contributing factor in saving Mr. Dooher's life. The dedication of the Gardaí, who have been working diligently to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and track down the perpetrators, is commendable. The case demonstrates the importance of cooperation between law enforcement, the courts, and medical teams to address serious criminal activities and deliver justice for the victims and their families. The Gardaí have appealed to the public for any information relating to the attack or the assailants, and they have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring the safety of their communities





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Attempted Murder Donegal Gardaí Arrest Home Invasion Charles Dooher Coneyburrow Road Armed Robbery Investigation DPP

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