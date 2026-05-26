Skepticism Raised Over Glycerol in Slush Ice Drinks as Health Authority Issues Warnings to Parents

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has cautioned parents against giving glycerol‑laden slushes to children aged ten and under, citing potential severe side effects and a recent EFSA risk assessment that underscored the health risks associated with the additive. The agency has issued new voluntary guidelines to manufacturers and retailers, mandating clear warnings on packaging and point‑of‑sale displays.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is urging parents to keep glycerol‑containing slush ice drinks out of reach of young children after a recent European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) study highlighted the potential health hazards of using large amounts of the additive.

Glycerol, an EU‑approved food additive, is commonly used to give slushies their characteristic slumpy texture and to lower the sugar content of beverages. While it is generally considered safe for adult consumption, the new data suggest that the compound may produce adverse effects in children, especially when present in high concentrations.

The FSAI's recommendations came after a comprehensive risk assessment by EFSA concluded that glycerol, when ingested in large doses typical of some commercial slushy recipes, could trigger a range of symptoms-from mild headaches and nausea to severe conditions such as low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia), shock, and even loss of consciousness in extreme scenarios. The most vulnerable group identified by the authority is children aged ten and under.

"Our advice to consumers is always based on the most up‑to‑date scientific data available," said FSAI chief executive Greg Dempsey. "The recent risk assessment by EFSA has led to us reassessing our advice and we are now advising that all children aged ten and under should not be consuming these slush ice drinks that contain glycerol. " In response, the FSAI has updated its voluntary guidance for the food industry.

Manufacturers of pre‑packaged slush ice drinks or at‑home syrup concentrates that contain glycerol must now include a clear warning on the packaging stating that the product contains glycerol and is not recommended for children aged ten and under. Retailers and snack machine operators selling unpackaged slush ice drinks are required to display permanent point‑of‑sale warnings that read, "This product contains glycerol and is not recommended for children aged ten and under.

" The agency also emphasised that consumers should treat slush ice drinks as a treat to be enjoyed only in moderation, noting that the Department of Health places such beverages at the top of the healthy eating food pyramid and therefore they do not qualify as part of a balanced diet. The FSAI has petitioned the European Commission and other member states to revisit the current legislation surrounding food additives.

While the British and other EU national authorities have adopted a cautious stance, the FSAI seeks a coordinated European approach to ensure public safety and to clarify permissible limits of glycerol in food products.

"We continue to support change to the current food additive legislation, but this will have to be agreed at European level," Dempsey added. The guidelines also take a leaf from past advice that stressed the importance of monitoring the sugar content of sugary drinks, in line with broader public health efforts to curb childhood obesity. For now, the agency's directive is voluntary, but the warnings are expected to influence retailers, manufacturers, and ultimately consumers.

Parents are asked to read labels carefully, check ingredients, and opt for low‑sugar or glycerol‑free alternatives when serving slushes to young children. The advisory follows a broader public health conversation surrounding the use of additives in processed foods. Concern has increased in light of data indicating that many modern beverages rely on additives such as glycerol to achieve desired mouthfeel while reducing sugar levels.

As a result, the FSAI's new guidance coincides with other national advisory services and the Health Protection Agency's updates on safe additive usage. The agency specifically notes that while glycerol is not inherently harmful in normal doses, its potency increases with the quantity and the sensitivity of the individual consumer, especially children whose bodies are still developing and who may metabolise substances more readily.

Parents, schools, and other institutions that offer ready‑made or store‑bought slush ice drinks are therefore urged to consult the FSAI's updated recommendations. The agency expects that, over time, industry compliance will improve the safety of these popular summertime treats, and it encourages further research into additive safety at the European level.

Meanwhile, individual households can help by choosing drinks labeled gluten‑free, low‑added sugar, and additive‑free, or by preparing homemade versions from natural fruit purees to sidestep glycerol entirely. The FSAI remains vigilant, continuing to monitor new scientific evidence and updating its guidance accordingly





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Glycerol Slush Ice Drinks EFSA Risk Assessment Food Safety Authority Of Ireland Children Health

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