Skillnet Ireland Investigation Hampered by Lack of Cooperation Amidst Allegations of Misused Public Funds

A probe into a state-funded business support agency, Skillnet Ireland, has been significantly impeded by the refusal of a contracting organization to cooperate, preventing a full examination of allegations concerning the improper use of public funds and non-compliance with regulations. Reports on the matter have been sent to law enforcement and tax authorities.

An investigation into allegations of financial impropriety and non-compliance with regulations at a state-funded business support agency, Skillnet Ireland , has been significantly hampered by a lack of cooperation. The Department of Further and Higher Education confirmed that a protected disclosure received in 2023 raised serious concerns regarding the operations of one of Skillnet's business networks.

The subsequent inquiry, initiated in 2024, examined 15 allegations, which were further broken down into 32 sub-points. The investigation concluded that 10 of these allegations were upheld, six were not, and insufficient information was available to make a determination on the remaining 16. Skillnet Ireland, established in 1999, operates through a network of business networks focused on specific sectors or regions. These networks are managed by independent contracting organizations responsible for addressing the skills needs of businesses within their purview. The protected disclosure to Skillnet specifically cited "allegations of non-compliance with legal obligations, unlawful or improper use of public funds or resources, and concealment or destruction of information relating to these matters." The department highlighted that the contracting organization for the implicated network refused to cooperate with the investigator, declining to provide requested documentation and financial records. Key individuals also refused to participate in the investigation. Skillnet itself stated that it lacked the statutory powers to compel evidence, which severely constrained the investigation's scope and its ability to make definitive findings. Consequently, the report's conclusions were limited to what could be established on the balance of probabilities based on the evidence that was accessible. In response to the investigation's findings, Skillnet has taken action by submitting reports to An Garda Síochána concerning matters that may warrant criminal examination, to the Revenue Commissioners regarding potential tax non-compliance, and to the Corporate Enforcement Authority for issues falling under their corporate governance and compliance remit. The Department of Further and Higher Education also indicated that Skillnet is undertaking a comprehensive review of its risk and compliance procedures, with the intention of incorporating the investigation's recommendations into its updated internal processes. However, as of Wednesday, Skillnet had not been officially informed whether any of these authorities have commenced their own investigations into the issues that were raised





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Skillnet Ireland Public Funds Investigation Non-Compliance Cooperation

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