Full broadcast guide for November 20 to 22 featuring F1 Las Vegas GP, Premier League, and ATP Finals. Check times for Sky Sports, TNT, and ITV.

Major broadcasting networks are preparing for a packed weekend of global sporting action from Friday 20 November through Sunday 22 November. Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and ITV are set to cover high-profile events including the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, and crucial Premier League fixtures.

Friday Night Global Sports Action

The weekend broadcast schedule begins on Friday 20 November with a diverse lineup of international competitions. Sky Sports Main Event kicks off at 10:30 am with coverage of the Nitto ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin. Later that afternoon, the network shifts focus to golf with The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour at 3 pm.

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As evening approaches, Sky Sports Tennis takes over at 5 pm to continue its tennis coverage before switching to Sky Sports Main Event at 7 pm for the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals. Simultaneously, BBC Two features a heavyweight boxing match between Lauren Price and Michaela Kotaskova at 7 pm.

TNT Sports and Premier Sports contribute to the evening with rugby and football. The Premiership Rugby Cup sees Bristol Bears face Bath at 7:45 pm on TNT Sports 1. La Liga action follows at 8 pm with Athletic Club hosting Espanyol on Premier Sports 1. Sky Sports Main Event also broadcasts League One action with Barnsley versus Sheffield Wednesday at 8 pm.

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The golf coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf at 8 pm with the CME Group Tour Championship from the LPGA Tour. The night concludes for many viewers with international cricket, as TNT Sports 1 broadcasts Day 3 of the New Zealand versus Sri Lanka Test Match starting at 10 pm.

Saturday Formula 1 and Premier League Highlights

Saturday 21 November opens with early morning AFL Women's preliminary finals on TNT Sports 3. The North Melbourne versus Sydney Swans match airs at 2:50 am, followed by the Melbourne versus Carlton clash at 5:05 am. These Australian rules football fixtures provide early viewing options for dedicated sports fans.

The main headline for Saturday is the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying, which airs on Sky Sports Main Event at 4 am. This critical session sets the grid for the main race on Sunday. Following the qualifying, TNT Sports 1 broadcasts the Australia versus England Twenty20 International cricket match at 8:15 am.

Midday on Saturday is dominated by Premier League action. TNT Sports 1 broadcasts Manchester City versus Fulham at 12:30 pm. Sky Sports Main Event also covers the Championship fixture between Millwall and QPR at the same time. The Women's Super League features Liverpool versus Chelsea on Sky Sports Premier League at 12:45 pm.

Additional Saturday coverage includes the CycloCross Superprestige on TNT Sports 4, with the Women's HG Cross Race starting at 12:45 pm and the Men's HG Cross Race at 2 pm. ITV3 provides horse racing coverage from Haydock, Aintree, and Punchestown starting at 12:45 pm.

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Rugby Nations Championship and Sunday Football

The England versus New Zealand Nations Championship rugby match airs on Virgin Media One and ITV1 at 2:10 pm on Saturday. Virgin Media Two and ITV4 cover Scotland versus Japan and Italy versus Fiji at 4:40 pm. Ireland also plays South Africa in the Nations Championship on the same channels at 4:40 pm.

UFC Fight Night returns on TNT Sports 1 at 6 pm with Jiri Prochazka facing Navajo Stirling. Golf coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix with the CME Group Tour Championship and The RSM Classic both airing at 6 pm.

Sunday 22 November begins with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event at 4 am. This is the main race event, following the qualifying session from the previous morning. Sky Sports Main Event also broadcasts the Premier League match between Hull City and Brighton at 2 pm and Liverpool versus Manchester United at 4:30 pm.

Other Sunday highlights include Juventus versus Venezia in Serie A on TNT Sports 1 at 11:30 am. La Liga action features Barcelona versus Villarreal on Premier Sports 1 at 1 pm. The Nitto ATP Finals continue on Sky Sports Tennis at 1:45 pm, while the Grand Slam of Darts reaches its semi-finals and final on Sky Sports Main Event at 7 pm.