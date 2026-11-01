Sky Sports and Virgin Media TV Schedule Nov 2-7 Racing Snooker Champions League

Comprehensive TV guide for Nov 2-7 featuring Melbourne Cup, Champions League, Wheelchair Rugby World Cup, Snooker International Championship, and Golf on Sky Sports and Virgin Media.

Viewers across Ireland and the UK have a packed week of international sporting events beginning on Monday, November 2, with major broadcasts from Sky Sports, Virgin Media, and TNT Sports. The schedule highlights the prestigious Melbourne Cup horse race, UEFA Champions League football matches, and the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Finals held in Wollongong, Australia. This comprehensive guide covers all key fixtures across horse racing, snooker, soccer, rugby, and golf throughout the week.

Monday Racing And Snooker Action

Monday, November 2, kicks off with early morning horse racing action as Virgin Media One broadcasts the Melbourne Cup from Flemington Racecourse between 2.30am and 4am. This event is one of the richest horse races in the world and draws significant global attention. Simultaneously, TNT Sports 1 features the International Championship snooker tournament with sessions running from 6am to 9.30am and again from 11.30am to 3pm.

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Later in the day, Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports highlight wheelchair rugby as England takes on the USA in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Finals at 7.30am. The evening features NFL action on Sky Sports Action with the Eagles facing the Commanders at 1.20am. Soccer fans can watch the FAI Cup Final preview as Derry City and Waterford are scheduled to meet at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, with coverage details available on Premier Sports.

Champions League And Tuesday Fixtures

Tuesday, November 3, brings a massive slate of UEFA Champions League matches across multiple broadcasters. TNT Sports 2 broadcasts Galatasaray versus Stuttgart at 5.45pm, followed by Atletico Madrid hosting Bayern Munich at 8pm. Additional Champions League fixtures include Shakhtar Donetsk taking on Sporting CP on TNT Sports 4 and Virgin Media Two at 5.45pm.

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The action continues at 8pm with TNT Sports 2 airing Barcelona against Aston Villa, while TNT Sports 4 features Villarreal hosting PSG. Man United plays Roma on Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime, also at 8pm. In the Championship, Sky Sports Plus shows eight matches at 7.45pm including Blackburn vs Stoke, Charlton vs Bolton, Derby vs Norwich, Portsmouth vs Swansea, Preston vs Sheffield Utd, QPR vs Burnley, and Watford vs Lincoln, with Birmingham vs Millwall at 8pm.

Midweek Snooker And Champions League

Wednesday, November 4, maintains the intense schedule with the International Championship snooker on TNT Sports 1 from 6am to 9.30am and 11.30am to 3pm. UEFA Champions League action returns with TNT Sports 1 and Virgin Media Two showing Fenerbahçe versus Liverpool at 5.45pm and Slavia Prague hosting Arsenal at 8pm. The evening also features AEK Athens against Real Madrid on TNT Sports 3 at 5.45pm.

Championship soccer sees Cardiff face West Ham and Wrexham play Middlesbrough on Sky Sports Plus at 7.45pm, with Bristol City versus Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Football at 8pm. The headline Champions League match of the night is Leipzig versus Man City, broadcast on RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1, and TNT Sports 2 at 8pm. Borussia Dortmund hosts Real Betis on TNT Sports 4 at 8pm, while the International Championship continues with afternoon sessions.

Golf And The Week End Spectacle

Thursday, November 5, introduces significant golf coverage with the LPGA Japan Classic on Sky Sports Mix, the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sky Sports Golf from 7am to 1pm, and the LET China Championship. The WWT Championship airs on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm to 11pm. Soccer features Europa League and Conference League matches, including Celtic versus Beşiktaş and AC Milan against Ferencváros on TNT Sports networks.

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Friday, November 6, includes the Abu Dhabi Championship and WWT Championship on Sky Sports Golf. Sky Sports F1 broadcasts practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 3pm on ITV4 also features Aintree and Hexham racing from 1pm to 4pm. Rugby league sees England play Ireland and France face Australia in the Wheelchair World Cup on Premier Sports 2. Nations Championship rugby includes Ireland versus Argentina on Virgin Media One at 8.10pm and England A versus Argentina XV on Premier Sports 2.

The week concludes with Saturday, November 7, featuring extensive rugby and golf. The Nations Championship includes Italy versus South Africa, Scotland versus New Zealand, Wales versus Japan, and France versus Fiji on UTV and Virgin Media One. Premier Sports 2 shows Women's and Men's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-finals. Golf continues with the LPGA Japan Classic and LET China Championship. The International Championship snooker runs on TNT Sports 3, while the Premier League sees Leeds face Tottenham and Wrexham play Wolverhampton on Sky Sports channels.