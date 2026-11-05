Sky Sports F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Preview November 7-8

Comprehensive schedule for the Brazilian Grand Prix F1 practice, qualifying, and race on Sky Sports F1. Plus NBA, Premier League, and Rugby fixtures for the weekend.

Formula 1 returns to the intense heat of Interlagos this weekend as the Brazilian Grand Prix dominates the sporting calendar. Sky Sports F1 is set to broadcast the full spectrum of action, beginning with Practice 1 on Friday at 3:30pm. Qualifying follows on Saturday at 6pm, leading directly into the main race event on Sunday at 5pm. This schedule ensures viewers can track the championship contenders through every critical stage of the weekend.

Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix Schedule

The primary focus for motorsport fans is the Brazilian Grand Prix, which kicks off with Practice 1 on Friday, 6 November at 3:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event. This session allows teams to fine-tune setups for the unique demands of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. The intensity ramps up significantly on Saturday, 7 November, with Qualifying scheduled for 6pm on Sky Sports F1. This session will determine the starting grid for the main race, which is set to take place on Sunday, 8 November at 5pm, also on Sky Sports F1. These times are critical for global viewers planning their viewing schedules around the live action.

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Premier League Matchday Fixtures and Broadcasts

Football fans face a packed weekend of Premier League action with numerous high-stakes matches across multiple broadcasters. On Friday evening, Everton faces Coventry City at 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event. Saturday brings a series of crucial games, starting with Leeds United hosting Tottenham Hotspur at 12:30pm on TNT Sports 1. Wrexham takes on Wolves in the Championship at the same time on Sky Sports Main Event. Later that day, Arsenal plays Hull City at 3pm on Premier Sports 1, while Nottingham Forest hosts Manchester City at 5:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event. The weekend concludes on Sunday with Crystal Palace facing Liverpool at 2pm and Sunderland taking on Chelsea, both on Sky Sports platforms. Manchester United travels to Aston Villa for a major clash at 4:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

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Rugby Nations Championship International Fixtures

Rugby union features heavily in the international calendar with the Nations Championship providing several key matchups. On Saturday, Italy hosts South Africa at 11:40am on Virgin Media One and ITV1, followed by Scotland taking on New Zealand at 2:10pm on the same channels. Wales faces Japan later in the afternoon at 4:40pm, also on Virgin Media One and ITV1. The action continues on Sunday with England playing Australia at 3:10pm on Virgin Media One and ITV1. Additionally, France hosts Fiji on Saturday evening at 8:10pm, again broadcast across Virgin Media One and ITV1. These fixtures represent critical points for teams vying for top spots in the tournament standings, with highlights available on Virgin Media One at 6:40pm on Saturday.

Other Major Sporting Events and Box Office Highlights

Beyond the major team sports, several other significant events capture the weekend spotlight. Golf enthusiasts can follow the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on Sky Sports Main Event, starting with the Ladies ET Aramman Championship on Saturday at 6am. The WWT Championship PGA Tour event is also featured on Sky Sports Golf at 8pm on both Friday and Saturday. In combat sports, Chris Billam-Smith takes on Chev Clarke in a boxing match on Saturday at 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event. The AFC Women's League features quarter-finals on TNT Sports 4, including Sydney Swans against Western Bulldogs at 2:05am on Sunday. Furthermore, the FA Cup First Round includes matches like Oxford City versus Leicester City on Saturday at 7:45pm on TNT Sports 1. The weekend also sees the French Top 14 Rugby with Toulouse facing Clermont-Auvergne on Saturday at 1:30pm on Premier Sports 2. Cricket fans can watch New Zealand versus India in a One Day International on TNT Sports 4 on Saturday at 2am. Finally, the Scottish Premiership features St Mirren against Rangers on Saturday at 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event, adding to the extensive lineup of domestic and international sporting events.