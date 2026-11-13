Sky Sports ITV Virgin Media TV Guide November 13 15

Comprehensive TV schedule for November 13 to 15 covers major rugby Nations Championship matches UEFA Nations League fixtures and key tennis golf events across Sky Sports ITV and Virgin Media.

A packed three-day sports broadcast schedule dominates television screens from Friday 13 November through Sunday 15 November featuring high-stakes international rugby matches major tennis finals and crucial UEFA Nations League qualifiers across major UK and Irish broadcasters including Sky Sports ITV and Virgin Media.

Rugby Highlights and National Team Fixtures

The Nations Championship 2026 serves as the primary headline attraction for rugby fans with France taking on South Africa on Friday 13 November at 8.10pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media One while Italy faces Argentina at 11.40am on Saturday 14 November on the same channels.

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Further key encounters include Wales hosting New Zealand at 2.10pm on Saturday 14 November and England playing Japan at 4.40pm on Saturday 14 November both available on ITV1 and Virgin Media One with Ireland facing Fiji at 8.10pm on the same day.

Sunday 15 November sees Scotland take on Australia at 3.10pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media One rounding out the major international rugby fixtures for the weekend while the Women's Rugby League World Cup Final between Australia and New Zealand airs at 5.10am on Premier Sports 1 on Sunday.

Football Qualifiers and Premier League Action

The UEFA Nations League features critical first leg play-offs and group matches with the Republic of Ireland facing Austria at 7.45pm on Friday 13 November on RTÉ 2 while Poland takes on Denmark at 7.45pm on Virgin Media Two.

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Additional football action includes Northern Ireland playing Ukraine at 7.45pm on BBC Two on Friday 13 November and Norway facing Wales at 5pm on Saturday 14 November on Virgin Media Two and BBC Two.

Domestic club football remains prominent with the Women's Super League showcasing Manchester United against Crystal Palace at 12.45pm on Saturday 14 November on Sky Sports Premier League followed by Chelsea hosting Manchester City at 1pm on BBC One.

The weekend schedule continues with Tottenham Hotspur playing Everton at 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday 14 November and Brighton taking on Liverpool at 5.15pm on the same channel.

Tennis Golf and Combat Sports Schedule

Tennis enthusiasts can follow the WTA Finals at Indian Wells on Sky Sports Main Event starting at 8pm on Friday 13 November with coverage continuing at 8pm on Sunday 15 November while the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin airs at 10.30am and 5pm on Sunday 15 November on Sky Sports Tennis.

Golf coverage is extensive with the DP World Tour Championship airing at 7am on Friday 14 November at 6.30am on Sunday 15 November and the Austin Championship PGA Tour event available at 2.30pm on Friday 14 November at 7pm on Sunday 15 November on Sky Sports Golf.

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The Charles Schwab Cup Championship takes place at 10pm on Saturday 14 November on Sky Sports Golf while the LPGA The Annika tournament is scheduled for 4pm on Friday 13 November and 7pm on Sunday 15 November on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports + respectively.

Combat sports feature UFC 334 with Ciryl Gane facing Josh Hokit on TNT Sports 2 at 2am on Sunday 15 November alongside boxing where Carlos Adames fights Gerome Warburton at 4pm on Saturday 14 November on Sky Sports Mix.

Other Key Events and Racing Coverage

Darts fans can watch the Grand Slam of Darts on Sky Sports Main Event at 1pm and 7pm on Saturday 14 November and at 1pm and 7.30pm on Sunday 15 November with additional snooker Champion of Champions matches on ITV4 at 7pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Horse racing remains a staple with events at Cheltenham on ITV on Friday 13 November at 7am and Sunday 15 November at 12pm Windsor on Virgin Media Two at 1pm on Saturday 14 November and the Navan Winter Festival on RTÉ 2 at 1pm on Sunday 15 November.

Additional entertainment includes the AFL Women's Semi-Finals with Geelong Cats playing Sydney Swans at 5.05am on TNT Sports on Saturday 14 November and Carlton facing Hawthorn at 8.15am on the same channel.

Cricket action features New Zealand against India One Day International at 2am on TNT Sports 3 on Sunday 15 November followed by Australia versus England One Day International at 3.30am on TNT Sports 1 and South Africa playing Bangladesh Test Match Day 1 at 8am on Sky Sports Cricket.