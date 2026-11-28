Slaughtneil secure a third consecutive Ulster Senior Hurling Championship title after a dramatic extra-time victory over Portaferry in Armagh.

Slaughtneil of Derry retained their Ulster Senior Hurling Championship title with a hard-fought 2-22 to 1-24 victory over Portaferry of Down in an extra-time classic on Saturday night in Armagh. The defending champions secured a historic three-in-a-row in the provincial series, enduring their most severe test of the tournament to clinch the Four Seasons Cup for the third consecutive year.

Match Dynamics And First Half Dominance

Portaferry dominated the opening thirty minutes, capitalizing on the momentum from their semi-final demolition of Dunloy where they scored 1-20. The Ards Peninsula side established a commanding 0-14 to 0-8 half-time lead, featuring spectacular scores from Dáithí Sands, Eoghan Sands, Tom McGrattan, and Niall Milligan. Slaughtneil struggled with accuracy and composure during this period, leaving the defending champions looking vulnerable as they approached the interval.

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The south Derry side showed signs of rust from their domestic championship run, but the restart of the second half provided a crucial shift in momentum. Cathal O'Mianáin, Shea Cassidy, and Brendan Rogers combined to score the first three points of the period, narrowing the gap and allowing Slaughtneil to claw back into contention against a Portaferry team that had been overwhelming for large portions of the game.

Key Moments And Extra-Time Drama

Tom McGrattan extended Portaferry's lead to 1-18 to 0-15, suggesting a decisive victory was imminent for the challengers. However, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan produced a stunning response with two quick-fire goals in the final minute of normal time. Rogers scored a superb goal from the 59th minute, followed immediately by McGuigan's leveling strike, forcing the match into extra-time after Cormac O'Doherty's 70-metre free ensured the scores were level.

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The extra-time period saw both teams trade points in a tense battle, with Portaferry briefly taking the lead through McGrattan and Eoghan Sands. Man-of-the-match Shea Cassidy kept Slaughtneil's hopes alive with consistent scoring from frees, ultimately converting a decisive free in the closing seconds to secure the 2-22 to 1-24 win and eliminate Portaferry's chance at silverware.

Slaughtneil Performance And Player Impact

Shea Cassidy was the standout performer for Slaughtneil, contributing 0-11 from six frees to anchor the victory in a high-pressure environment. Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan provided the critical attacking spark with their late goals, while Tom McGrattan led Portaferry's attack with 1-11, including five frees, in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort to overturn the deficit.

The victory marks Slaughtneil's seventh Ulster title in eleven years, reinforcing their status as the dominant force in the province. The team's ability to withstand intense pressure and recover from a significant point deficit demonstrates the depth and resilience that has defined their recent success in the championship circuit.

All-Ireland Semi-Final Implications

Slaughtneil will now advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals, scheduled for the weekend of December 19th and 20th. They are set to face the winner of the Leinster decider between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Shelmaliers, carrying the weight of their provincial defense into the national stage. This upcoming fixture represents the next critical step in their quest for further provincial and national glory.