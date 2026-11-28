Slaughtneil won their third consecutive Ulster senior hurling title and first-ever treble with a 2-22 to 1-24 extra-time victory over Portaferry. Shea Cassidy converted a late free to seal the win.

Slaughtneil retained their Ulster senior hurling title by defeating Portaferry 2-22 to 1-24 after extra time in a dramatic final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday night.

The match concluded in the 82nd minute when man-of-the-match Shea Cassidy converted a critical free to secure the single-point victory. The win marks Slaughtneil's first-ever treble and their seventh Ulster title in 11 years, having now made it three-in-a-row in the province. Portaferry dominated much of the encounter and will wonder how they did not claim the silverware. The Down side, representing the Ards Peninsula, fashioned a 0-14 to 0-8 lead at half-time and were full value for it.

Also read St Eunan's appeal against Ulster semi-final result fails

Daíthí and Eoghan Sands, Tom McGrattan and Niall Milligan all landed excellent scores as Portaferry continued their impressive form from their semi-final win over Dunloy. Slaughtneil, for their part, were malfunctioning in most areas of the pitch, and the half-time interval could not come soon enough for the defending champions.

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The restart proved a momentum-giver to Slaughtneil, who hit the first three points of the second half through Cathal Ó Mianáin, a Shea Cassidy free and a lovely conversion from Brendan Rogers. Eoghan Sands stopped the early second-half rot for Portaferry with a well-taken score to keep four points between the sides. When Tom McGrattan found the net in the 59th minute, putting Portaferry 1-18 to 0-15 in front, it looked like it was over for the defending champions.

But then Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan had other ideas. In the 59th minute, Rogers raised a green flag with a superb goal that found the top corner, reducing the deficit to three. Moments later, Shane McGuigan levelled the final with an even better finish, finding the corner of Portaferry's net. The two quick-fire goals came with a minute of normal time remaining and stunned the Portaferry defence.

Slaughtneil Edge Portaferry into Extra Time

Tom McGrattan's seventh placed-ball conversion in the three minutes of stoppage-time looked like getting Portaferry over the line, but Cormac O'Doherty forced a compelling clash into extra time with a flawless 70-metre score. The two periods of extra time went one way then the other. Slaughtneil outscored Portaferry 0-3 to 0-2 in the first half of extra time, with Portaferry goalkeeper Pearce Smyth making a smart save to deny Rogers a second major.

A Tom McGrattan free and an Eoghan Sands point from the tightest of angles edged Portaferry in front again, but the irrepressible Shea Cassidy kept the scoreboard ticking over. In the final few minutes, Slaughtneil dug deep to edge out their rivals through a Shea Cassidy free in an unforgettable game. Shea Cassidy finished with an impressive 0-11 tally, including six frees, and was named man-of-the-match.

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Brendan Rogers scored 1-2, Shane McGuigan contributed 1-2, and Cathal O'Doherty added 0-3 from frees. For Portaferry, Tom McGrattan led the scoring charge with 1-11, including five frees and four 65s, while Niall Milligan scored 0-5, Eoghan Sands 0-4, and Finn Turpin, Daíthí Sands, Caolan Coleman and Barry Trainor each added a point.

Shea Cassidy Named Man of the Match

Portaferry lost two finals in the past three seasons and suffered further heartbreak, with Ronan Blair missing a last-gasp attempt for a winner in the dying moments of normal time. This victory qualifies Slaughtneil for the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will face either Ballyhale Shamrocks or Shelmaliers on the weekend of December 19th/20th. The Leinster decider between those two sides will determine the opposition.

Slaughtneil's qualification solidifies their status as one of the top club teams in Ireland and sets up a high-profile clash in the coming weeks. Elsewhere in the championship structures, Caherlistrane of Galway claimed the Connacht intermediate football title by defeating Curry 1-12 to 1-11 at Markievicz Park. Tommy Henry's goal initially gave the Sligo champions the advantage, but Shane Greaney's two-pointer levelled the score before Kian O'Donoghue secured the victory with a late point.

Kilshannig Win Munster Junior Hurling Title

In the Munster junior hurling championship, Kilshannig dismantled Limerick representatives Caherline by a commanding 3-22 to 2-7 at Semple Stadium. Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Tom Cunningham and Éanna O'Hanlon scored the goals as Kilshannig became the eighth successive Cork club to win the Rody Nealon Cup. In the Ulster junior hurling twinning final, Derry's Swatragh dismissed Father Murphy's of London by 1-23 to 0-3, adding to the day's successes for Derry GAA clubs.