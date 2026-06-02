SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell Embezzled £400,310.65 from Party's Principal Bank Account

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell embezzled £400,310.65 from the party's principal bank account, court documents say. He bought cars and a space telescope with the embezzled money, and falsified accounting records to cover up his wrongdoing.

Cars and a space telescope were among other items bought by former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell with embezzled money, court documents say. The high court in Edinburgh heard he embezzled £400,310.65 from the SNP 's principal bank account, which he had control over.

The funds in that account came mainly from membership fees and donations paid by party members and other donors and legacies. Murrell falsified accounting records and created fake invoices in a bid to cover up his wrongdoing as he racked up purchases that included a £124,550 motorhome and thousands of pounds of luxury stationery.

He claimed that the payment for a Volkswagen Golf car, which was later sold and the proceeds used towards buying a Jaguar I-Pace worth more than £81,000, was for staging for national events. However, when police seized the vehicle from his mother's house, the odometer showed it had only been driven for four miles. It was never used or seen by any other party member or employee.

Court papers revealed a lengthy list of items he bought with the embezzled money, including a space telescope, DVDs, a home-library ladder worth more than £900 and a coffee machine worth nearly £3,232. Murrell's guilty plea has led to intense scrutiny for his former wife Sturgeon, who has denied knowing of his crimes - saying she was 'deceived, misled and betrayed'.

The former SNP leader said she has been 'completely exonerated' after a 'two-year-long, very forensic police investigation' which saw police officers search the home she and Murrell had shared. Sturgeon was arrested and questioned as part of the police investigation into the SNP's finances, which was known as Operation Branchform, but Police Scotland confirmed she would face no action.

At the weekend, the former first minister told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme she feels like she is 'carrying the can' for Murrell's crimes. Murrell's guilty plea has also led to calls for an independent investigation into the SNP's finances. Former first minister Lord Jack McConnell has said a joint inquiry by both Holyrood and Westminster committees should examine Murrell's embezzlement. Shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie has called on Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee to initiate an inquiry.

However, current SNP leader and first minister John Swinney has said there is no need for such an inquiry, emphasising the detailed nature of the police investigation





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