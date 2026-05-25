SNP leader Murrell pleads guilty to embezzlement charges

The Scottish National Party has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling more than £400,000 from the party after agreeing a deal with prosecutors. Murrell has admitted to reduced charges after nearly £60,000 in alleged embezzlement was deleted from the indictment. He is accused of using party funds to fund an expensive lifestyle including a car, motorhome, and luxury items.

Peter Murrell , former leader of the Scottish National Party , has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling more than £400,000 from the party to fund an expensive lifestyle.

In a deal with prosecutors, he admitted to reduced charges after nearly £60,000 in alleged embezzlement was deleted from the six-page indictment. Murrell will appear again in court on Tuesday when full details of his crimes will be disclosed. Murrell has been charged with stealing £400,000 from the SNP to fund personal expenses such as a Jaguar car, a luxury motorhome, and luxury items including shoes and a writing instrument





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