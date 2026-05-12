Social Democrats Leader Holly Cairns Debates Bill to Clarify Medical Terminations and End 'Criminalization'

Holly Cairns presented a Bill to debate in the Dáil, which aims to enact recommendations of a 2023 report into existing abortion laws. The Bill includes provisions to provide clarity on medical terminations, eliminate a three-day mandatory waiting period, and end the criminalization of doctors.

Holly Cairns stated that her proposed Bill would provide clarity on medical terminations , abolish the existing three-day waiting period between GP consultations prior to a termination, and terminate the 'criminalization of doctors'.

However, the Government expressed concerns regarding the problematic nature and unintended consequences of some of the proposed provisions. The provisions were suggested by a senior barrister's review of abortion laws and were aimed at increasing access to services and addressing challenges such as the increased cases of women being forced to travel abroad for terminations in case of fatal foetal abnormalities. The Bill aims to provide reasonable, necessary, and overdue changes to the existing abortion laws





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Abortion Medical Terminations Senior Barrister's Review Marie O'shea Dáil Government Department Of Health O'shea Review Remote Consultations Community Providers Fatal Foetal Abnormalities

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