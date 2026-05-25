Social Democrats leader says party will work with others to provide real alternative to current Coalition

The Social Democrats' win in Dublin Central has moved the party on to 12 Dáil seats, one ahead of the Labour Party. Holly Cairns praised the result, saying there is a real appetite for the kind of politics that the Social Democrats are offering.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns says her party will work with others on the left to provide voters with a real alternative to the current Coalition.

The party's win in Dublin Central has moved them on to 12 Dáil seats, one ahead of the Labour Party. Cairns praised the result, saying there is a real appetite for the kind of politics that the Social Democrats are offering. She noted that the party's candidate in Galway West, Míde Nic Fhionnlaoich, received 3,354 first preference votes and came fourth in the byelection, with Fine Gael's Seán Kyne.

The Social Democrats' success in the byelections and the last general election has shown strong transfers among parties on the left, but there is still lots of work to be done to strengthen that. Cairns said the party will continue to work to strengthen the left and will stand a candidate in every constituency in the country for the first time in the next general election.

The party's win in Dublin Central has been hailed as a pivotal moment for the Social Democrats, with Cairns saying it is within touching distance to have a left government and a new style of politics in the country





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Social Democrats Holly Cairns Dublin Central Byelection Left Government New Style Of Politics

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