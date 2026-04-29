Social Welfare Payment Dates Adjusted for May Bank Holiday

The Department of Social Protection has announced that social welfare payments due on May 4th will be paid early due to the bank holiday. Fuel Allowance end date also confirmed.

The Department of Social Protection has announced adjustments to social welfare payment dates due to the upcoming May bank holiday on Monday, May 4th. This adjustment is necessary as banks and post offices will be operating with limited or no services on the bank holiday , potentially causing delays for those expecting payments.

Individuals scheduled to receive social welfare payments on May 4th can anticipate receiving them earlier, specifically on Friday, May 1st, or Saturday, May 2nd. This proactive measure ensures that recipients are not inconvenienced by the bank holiday closure and have timely access to their funds. The Department of Social Protection officially confirmed these details through a statement on their website, clearly outlining the revised payment schedule.

The statement explicitly states that any payments due on Monday, May 4th, will be processed and available in accounts by Friday, May 1st. Payments scheduled for subsequent days, such as Tuesday, May 5th, will be disbursed as usual. Furthermore, the announcement extends to Child Benefit recipients, with those due a payment on May 5th also likely to receive it early, either on Friday or Saturday.

This widespread adjustment demonstrates the Department's commitment to minimizing disruption and ensuring consistent access to essential social welfare support. All Intreo Centres and Branch Offices will remain closed on Monday, May 4th, reopening for normal operations on Tuesday, May 5th. This closure is standard practice for bank holidays and is communicated well in advance to allow recipients to plan accordingly.

Beyond the immediate adjustment for the May bank holiday, the Department also provided a comprehensive list of remaining bank and public holidays for the remainder of 2026. These dates include June 1st (June Bank Holiday), August 3rd (August Bank Holiday), October 26th (October Bank Holiday), December 25th (Christmas Day), and December 26th (St. Stephen’s Day). Knowing these dates in advance allows individuals to anticipate potential payment adjustments and manage their finances effectively.

Simultaneously, the Department addressed the nearing end of the extended Fuel Allowance season. Originally scheduled to conclude in April, the Fuel Allowance was extended for four weeks in response to rising fuel costs. The final payment will now be issued on May 1st, 2026, unless a further extension is announced by the government. The Fuel Allowance season, which typically runs from late September to April, began on September 22nd, 2025, and was initially planned for 28 weeks.

The extension reflects the government’s responsiveness to economic pressures and its commitment to supporting vulnerable households with energy costs. The Department’s announcement highlighted that the extension was a direct result of recent increases in fuel prices, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigating the impact of inflation on those relying on the allowance. This combination of adjustments and clear communication underscores the Department of Social Protection’s dedication to providing reliable and accessible support to citizens





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Social Welfare Payment Dates Bank Holiday Fuel Allowance Department Of Social Protection Ireland

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