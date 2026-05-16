Soldier dies after falling from horse at Royal Windsor Horse Show

A soldier attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show has died after falling from their horse on Friday. The event will continue as scheduled but the The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery display has been cancelled.

has died after falling from their horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, police have confirmed. A soldier fell from their horse at approximately 7pm after leaving the arena at the conclusion of their display, according to police.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the soldier sadly passed away at the scene. The prestigious event will continue as scheduled, however the The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery display has been cancelled. At this stage, we have not found any suspicious circumstances. Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Windsor Horse Show Soldier Death Horse Show Fall From Horse Containment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cheltenham Festival Jockey Dies After Falling From HorseA Cheltenham Festival winning jockey, Michael O'Sullivan, died after falling from a horse during a handicap chase in Tipperary last year. He passed away just days short of his 25th birthday.

Read more »

Madonna, Shakira, and BTS to headline first World Cup final half-time showThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Jockey banned for hitting horse on the head with whip at York and faces race disqualificationJockey Diego Lima has been handed a two-day ban after striking his horse Ranting Duke on the head with his whip in the stalls at York, with potential race disqualification to follow for excessive whip use during the Sky Bet Novice Stakes

Read more »

Princess Hours: A Royal Romantic Drama of Duty, Love, and Family StrugglesThe story of Shin Chaegyeong, an ordinary high school student thrust into royal life, as she navigates an arranged marriage, complex palace politics, and unexpected alliances while striving to fulfill her duty and find her place in the modern monarchy.

Read more »