Soldier In Milan's Irish Grand National Victory Headlines Fairyhouse Easter Monday

Soldier In Milan's dominant performance secured a resounding victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse, while Energumene and Proactif also secured impressive wins for their trainers at the Easter Monday races.

Soldier In Milan, trained by Emmet Mullins, delivered a stunning victory at the Irish Grand National held at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, captivating punters and racegoers alike. The seven-year-old, with only five prior runs under rules, showcased impressive form throughout the race. After a Punchestown Festival bumper success and four runs over fences, Soldier In Milan entered the race as a well-supported 6-1 favourite. Jockey Donagh Meyler guided the horse, keeping pace with the frontrunners.

The atmosphere at Fairyhouse was electric as Soldier In Milan surged ahead, eventually taking the lead from British raider Monbeg Genius. The horse's dominant performance saw him clear the third fence from home, capitalizing on the unfortunate fall of his main rival, Kiss Will. Showurappreciation and The Enabler attempted to close the gap, but the formidable Soldier In Milan crossed the finish line with a commanding 16-length lead. This remarkable win has earned him a 33-1 quote for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, as suggested by Paddy Power, marking him as a strong contender for future races. The win was broadcast live on RTÉ2/RTÉ Player, amplifying the excitement for viewers at home and around the world, making the event a memorable one for both the horse and its connections.\Adding to the excitement, Energumene, the Willie Mullins-trained veteran and dual Queen Mother Champion Chase hero, rolled back the years with a commanding victory in Monday's Grade Two chase. Energumene, the champion of the two-mile chasing crown at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022 and 2023, demonstrated that despite being in the twilight of his career at 12 years old, he still possessed exceptional ability and a keen enthusiasm for racing. Stepping up to two and a half miles for the first time since November 2020, Energumene, ridden by Paul Townend and was a 9-4 chance. Energumene travelled strongly and effortlessly outpaced his rivals. He secured a comfortable victory, finishing six lengths ahead of stablemate Blood Destiny, while Gordon Elliott’s favourite Found A Fifty finished third. Energumene's victory, his 14th career win, underscored his enduring class and highlighted the strategic brilliance of the Willie Mullins stable. This performance proved that age is just a number, Energumene's triumph adding another chapter to his already storied career, and offering a compelling illustration of experience and endurance within the world of horse racing.\Willie Mullins' stable celebrated a 1-2-3 finish, further cementing their dominance. Proactif bounced back strongly from a disappointing performance at the Cheltenham Festival with a fighting win in the Grade Two juvenile hurdle. After an impressive Irish debut over the course and distance, the four-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, had been a 7-2 favourite in the Triumph Hurdle last month, but returned to form and was a heavily supported 5-4 shot at Fairyhouse. Proactif, expertly ridden by Mark Walsh, seized the lead from stablemate Kai Lung three flights from home. Despite a strong challenge from another Mullins-trained horse, Macho Man, after the final hurdle, Proactif displayed remarkable determination. The winning performance ultimately was sealed when Proactif won by a neck, with Majolique securing a Mullins one-two-three finish. This outcome highlighted the depth and tactical expertise within the Mullins stable, with the race being broadcast live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. The results of the Easter Monday races at Fairyhouse were a testament to the talent of the horses, jockeys, and trainers involved, with multiple exciting finishes that captured the attention of racing fans





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horse Racing Irish Grand National Fairyhouse Energumene Willie Mullins

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Grand National 2026 tips: Three horses we like for the Fairyhouse raceWe have picked out two well-fancied horses we like, as well as an outsider that could go close at a big price

Read more »

The Jukebox Kid Aims for Irish Grand National GloryThe lightly raced The Jukebox Kid, trained by Ben Pauling, is set to compete in the Irish Grand National. Purchased by the Sixsmiths Overlords syndicate, the seven-year-old gelding has shown impressive form, winning consistently over fences. Trainer Pauling is optimistic about the horse's chances, citing his progressive profile and preference for right-handed tracks. Jockey Ben Jones will be riding in the race.

Read more »

Irish Grand National: Smooth start critical for 30-runner field in €500,000 renewalTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Irish Grand National 2026 LIVE tips, start time, betting odds, updates and more from FairyhouseThe Irish Grand National and seven other races take place on a busy card at Fairyhouse

Read more »

Irish Grand National full race card and tips - list of runners at Fairyhouse on Easter MondayThere are eight races taking place at the Co Meath venue on Easter Monday

Read more »

Irish Grand National Day at Fairyhouse: Preview and RunnersFairyhouse hosts the Irish Grand National, a 3m5f feature race, with 30 horses competing. Soldier In Milan and Kiss Will are attracting attention, while The Jukebox Kid is a pre-race favorite. Coverage begins on RTE Two and ITV1. Several other races are scheduled throughout the day.

Read more »