Somali Referee Omar Artan Barred from Entering U.S., Dropped from World Cup Duty

FIFA confirms Somali referee Omar Artan will not officiate at the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry into the United States. The decision, which FIFA says it cannot influence, is linked to the U.S. travel ban affecting several countries. Artan had a valid visa and would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been removed from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry into the United States, world football's governing body confirmed on Monday.

A FIFA spokesperson stated that Artan, who arrived at Miami International Airport but was refused admission, will play no role in the tournament. FIFA emphasized that it cannot influence host country immigration decisions, which are solely the responsibility of co-host the United States. The spokesperson said, 'FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not be changed at present.

' FIFA noted that, consistent with past events, the host government ultimately determines visa issuance and admission. The reasons for Artan's denial remain unclear, but Somalia is among several countries affected by a travel ban implemented by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. A government official in Mogadishu told AFP earlier Monday that Artan, who would have been the first Somali to referee at a World Cup finals, possessed a valid U.S. visa.

The incident has sparked discussions about the intersection of sports and politics, as well as the impact of travel restrictions on international events. Artan's exclusion is a significant blow to Somali football, which had celebrated his selection as a milestone for the nation. Artan's journey to becoming a FIFA-listed referee was remarkable. He rose through the ranks of Somali football, officiating in local leagues and regional tournaments before earning international recognition.

His appointment to the 2026 World Cup was seen as a symbol of hope and progress for Somalia, a country ravaged by decades of conflict. The news of his denial has drawn criticism from human rights groups and football associations, who argue that the travel ban unfairly targets individuals from predominantly Muslim countries. FIFA, however, has maintained that it operates within the legal frameworks of host nations and cannot override sovereign decisions.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This is the first time the tournament will be hosted by three nations, and the first time matches will be played in the U.S. since 1994. The incident involving Artan raises questions about visa policies and their potential to disrupt major sporting events.

As the world prepares for the quadrennial tournament, the case of Omar Artan serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise when global sports meet national security and immigration policies





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