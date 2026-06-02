Son Sentenced to Life for Murder of Mother and Attempted Murder of Father in Savage Attack

Danny Heyneman received a life sentence for murdering his mother and a consecutive six-year term for attempting to kill his father in a brutal home invasion. Judge Tony Hunt called it a shocking tragedy.

Danny Heyneman, a 33-year-old man from Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, County Cavan, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of his mother, Annie Heyneman, and received a consecutive six-year term for the attempted murder of his father, Henk Heyneman.

The sentencing took place at the Central Criminal Court, where Judge Tony Hunt described the January 11th, 2025 attack as one of extraordinary violence within the supposed safety of the Heyneman home. The judge noted that the couple's only apparent crime was extending a place of safety to their son and caring for him. He emphasized the breach of trust involved, as the parents were attacked in their own home, which should have been a sanctuary.

The court heard that Heyneman stabbed his mother at least 14 times before turning on his father in a sustained and escalating assault. The judge characterized the incident as a shocking tragedy for all involved, particularly for Henk Heyneman, who now lives with permanent physical injuries, psychological trauma, and the grief of losing his wife at the hands of his son.

Danny Heyneman had moved back to live with his parents in 2020, and his behavior became challenging, leading to psychiatric admissions. He stopped working and struggled with alcohol and polysubstance abuse. A previous sentencing hearing revealed that Heyneman did not suffer from a severe mental disorder but had features of depression. In a victim impact statement, Henk Heyneman expressed that the couple loved all their children and allowed Danny to live with them as an adult without expecting gratitude.

He stated, We never expected him to be grateful, but we never expected murder. The father described the horrific night when he arrived at a neighbor's door bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. The neighbor noticed his right ear was hanging off, and he had stabs to his chest and stomach, with a lump missing from his left arm. Heyneman warned his neighbor not to let anyone near the house without the guards, saying Danny had gone crazy.

The attack unfolded after Henk went to bed around 9pm. He heard a strange noise followed by screaming and found his wife lying motionless on the kitchen floor. When he went to check on her, his son ran at him with a knife and stabbed him. Henk locked himself in the bedroom but emerged later and was attacked again.

He managed to escape through a sliding door and ran barefoot across a field to a neighbor's house to raise the alarm. Gardaí arrived to find Annie Heyneman dead at the scene. During interviews, Danny Heyneman accepted that he stabbed both his mother and father but claimed he could not remember the incident and did not intend to hurt anyone. Judge Hunt rejected any notion of diminished responsibility, emphasizing the premeditated and brutal nature of the crimes.

He ordered that the life sentence for murder be served consecutively to the six-year term for attempted murder, ensuring that Heyneman spends a significant period in prison before being eligible for parole. The judge concluded that this was a separate and extremely serious offense, representing a sequential and escalating violence that shattered the Heyneman family forever





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