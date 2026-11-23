Cork captain Sorcha McCartan reflects on her PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year award and St Finbarr's quest for glory against Galway's Sarsfields in the All-Ireland semi-final.

St Finbarr's captain Sorcha McCartan has been named the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year, a recognition that highlights her dominant performance throughout the 2026 season. The 25-year-old winger led Cork to secure the O'Duffy Cup and claimed nine PwC All-Stars as the county team demonstrated superior strength and skill across the campaign. Despite receiving two individual statuettes at Croke Park on Saturday night, McCartan remains entirely focused on the immediate challenge ahead rather than celebrating past victories. The celebrations were notably more vigorous than usual for the team, who now prepare for a high-stakes clash with Galway's Sarsfields in the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final.

McCartan's Dual Leadership at Club and County Level

McCartan's journey to the premier individual honor has been marked by a seamless fusion of physical power, technical striking ability, and a unique capacity to draw teammates into the game. Her contributions were instrumental in St Finbarr's success in the AIB club championships, where she continued the form that defined her inter-county year. Alongside her Cork skipper Méabh Cahalane and her sister Orlaith, McCartan leaves Croke Park with multiple accolades, yet the team's attention is sharply fixed on the next Sunday's double-header semi-final at Netwatch Cullen Park. The match will be televised live by RTÉ, offering a national platform for the Cork team as they face the formidable Sarsfields squad.

Also read Cork Dominates 2026 PwC Camogie All-Stars with Nine Selected Players

Strategic Discipline Overrides Personal Celebration

When asked if she allows herself to feel pride in winning both individual and collective honors while still actively playing, McCartan's response emphasizes the importance of maintaining competitive discipline. She explicitly stated that she does not clap herself on the back or allow herself excessive reflection on achievements while the season is ongoing. McCartan admitted that she might want to give herself a dig in the back for her performance, but she consciously avoids dwelling on the PwC GPA Player of the Year award until she is fully out of the competitive cycle. She anticipates that the true enjoyment and memory-making will occur only after she retires from active play, ensuring that current focus remains undiluted by past success.

Evolution of the Over-the-Shoulder Striking Technique

One of the most dangerous aspects of McCartan's game is her trademark over-the-shoulder strike, a skill that few other camogie players can execute with such consistency and power. This technique allows her to send the sliotar over the bar from her back foot, a move that does not naturally lend itself to forward propulsion but compensates with incredible height and distance. McCartan revealed that this is not merely a natural talent but a highly practiced skill that she refined by repeatedly striking at the corner flag. Although former Cork coach Liam Cronin once attempted to eliminate this habit during training because it often went wide, McCartan persisted through repetition until the action became automatic.

Advertisement

Mentorship and the Influence of Gemma O'Connor

The development of McCartan's skills has been heavily influenced by Gemma O'Connor, a central figure in her career who has served as both a mentor and a pivotal leader in her club. O'Connor, a Down All-Ireland football winner, was responsible for relaunching Castlewellan Camogie Club in 2007, where the young McCartan began learning her core skills. Although McCartan later commuted to Neenan Park in Cork when work moved her to the city, O'Connor's impact remained profound. The 41-year-old O'Connor persuaded McCartan to return to the inter-county fold at the start of the season, helping her overcome disappointment with her form in 2025 and the subsequent breakup of the Rebels squad.

Physical Conditioning and Future Semi-Final Preparations

McCartan's physical prowess is the result of rigorous strength and conditioning training that she has maintained since the age of 16, complementing her earlier football-based background. This foundation allowed her to bring a significant dearth of attacking power to the Cork team, a gap that existed before her integration into the squad. As the team prepares for the semi-final against Sarsfields, the focus is on leveraging this power and the refined striking technique that has become her signature. McCartan acknowledges that defenders are currently working hard to block her over-the-shoulder attempts, but she remains confident that the repetition and backing of her own skill will ensure these scores continue to find the net when it matters most.