Ireland defeated world champions South Africa 20-17 at the Aviva Stadium, with Rob Baloucoune scoring two tries in their best performance since 2024.

Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 in a Nations Championship rugby match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Rob Baloucoune scored two tries as Andy Farrell's side delivered their best performance since Durban in 2024.

It was Ireland's biggest result since then, a huge win on a momentous, dry winter's evening which had the Aviva truly in a fever. The victory was founded on utter togetherness and conviction, going toe-to-toe with the fired up back-to-back world champions. Ireland struck stealthily and then stood firm in the face of a ferocious assault like only the Springboks can throw at a team.

Also read Ireland v South Africa: Dan Sheehan Starts at Eight for Nations Championship Clash

Baloucoune Leads Ireland Attack

Andy Farrell, the coaches and leadership group ensured Ireland were primed and ready for a big effort, full of intensity, physicality and accuracy. South Africa had taken an early lead after Andrew Porter was pinged at an early scrum for collapsing. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu knocked over the penalty for a 3-0 advantage. Earlier, in the second scrum of the game inside Ireland's half, Wilco Louw won a scrum penalty on Porter and South Africa opted to kick for goal.

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Feinberg-Mngomezulu nailed it from just inside the 10 metre line. But there was an energy in the cold, crisp Aviva air and a sense that home team and crowd had been waiting a year for this game more than any other. Baloucoune and Ryan Baird combined to reclaim Sam Prendergast's hanging restart and Ireland were up and running. A frenzied, high-octane multiple phased attack earned a close-range penalty which Ronan Kelleher tapped.

Pulling the trigger with a penalty advantage, Stuart McCloskey floated a beautiful bridge pass to Baloucoune on the edge. He saw Damian Willemse coming, stepped inside him and veered back outside to beat Ethan Hooker for a fine finish. When the Boks went to the corner after Cameron Hanekom earned a penalty in the jackal, the Irish pack stayed on the ground and low to bring down the maul, forcing a turnover and a thunderous roar.

Baloucoune nearly added a second but knocked on just short of the line in a double tackle by Willemse and Hanekom, the latter dislodging the ball. But within three minutes, the winger had his second anyway. Prendergast nailed a penalty into the corner as he does and Ireland built up another head of steam. Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong and Porter all carried hard before again pulling the trigger.

A sequence of short passes by McCloskey, Prendergast and Mack Hansen straight out of the Farrell league-esque playbook saw players coming on to the ball late with perfect timing in an attacking wave. Willemse flapped Hansen's pass to the ground but, with typical instinctiveness, Hansen regathered the bouncing ball above his head and passed it, basketball style, to Baloucoune for the winger to beat Hanekom on the outside. Prendergast could not convert from wide out.

Ireland Fight Back in First Half

Kurt-Lee Arendse then caught a Jamison Gibson-Park box-kick and beat both Baird and Josh van der Flier for Canan Moodie to chip into space, forcing Hugo Keenan to strain every sinew but at the cost of a five-metre score. The Irish pack held rigidly firm for one put in but were never set properly and splintered for Morne van den Berg to score off the walkover.

Critically, Ireland regained their fully deserved lead in the last plays of the half after Canan Moodie came in from the side and Prendergast again arrowed the penalty from halfway to within five or six metres. Baird took the throw at the front and van der Flier swept around the blindside to link with Kelleher who stepped inside Moodie's tackle. In the coaches' box, Andrew Goodman jumped from his seat, pointed at Paul O'Connell and gave him a high five.

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Prendergast also nailed the touchline conversion for a 17-10 interval lead. The second half did not have the same rhythm, or indeed, the tries, but it was unrelentingly intense and eventful with a truckload of potential turning points that, in the end, did not quite become turning points as the game ebbed if not always flowed and the noise levels increased incrementally.

There was a dynamic, jinking carry by Sheehan near halfway which was every inch the work of a number eight and offload to Baloucoune, who did likewise for the supporting Tadhg Beirne, but like so much else it came to nought. Ireland went for the kill with a sustained attack, Robbie Henshaw brilliantly keeping the move alive by reclaiming a loose ball but Porter knocked on in the tackle.

Defence Seals Big Win

As big a moment as any was Thomas Clarkson's tackle on Moodie from which the immense McCarthy jackaled over the ball and could not be dislodged. The tightness was typified by the backup frontrow helping to lock a scrum five metres from their own line entering the last five minutes after Ireland had held out a 14-phase Boks battering, and Gibson-Park cleared to halfway.

That was fitting, for the brilliant scrumhalf was again the heartbeat, setting the tempo, taking some of the heat off Prendergast and kicking sublimely. With Porter, Kelleher and Furlong exceptional, the scrum took on an almighty challenge brilliantly. McCarthy was enormous and everywhere, the defence was vintage Farrell Ireland and typified by Baird's 15 tackles. As ever, the coach was vindicated in his choice of Sheehan.

It really can be as uncomplicated a game as coach and captain had made out in advance. And then there was Baloucoune, imperious in the air and who gave Ireland a vital cutting edge with two tries and much more besides. It was a huge win for Ireland.