South Africa Beat Italy 66-7 in Turin with Nine Tries in Nations Championship

South Africa ran in nine tries to thrash a depleted Italy 66-7 in Turin, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scoring a try and kicking 21 points. The Springboks stay top of the Nations Championship southern hemisphere group.

South Africa delivered a commanding performance on Saturday, dismantling Italy 66-7 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Springboks ran in nine tries to secure a fourth consecutive bonus-point win in the Nations Championship.

Out-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored the first try and added 21 points with a perfect kicking display. Feinberg-Mngomezulu opened the scoring from the tee after Italy conceded an early penalty under their posts. He then split the Italian defence with a dummy before racing in from 40 metres on nine minutes. His acrobatic one-handed finish set the tone for a dominant opening period.

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The Springboks quickly added two driving lineout tries from scrum-half Morne van den Berg and hooker Malcolm Marx. Feinberg-Mngomezulu sent a booming 50-22 to set up captain Siya Kolisi's try before full-back Damian Willemse added another on 25 minutes. South Africa led 45-0 at half-time after running in six tries, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicking all six conversions. Italy spent the final 10 minutes of the half reduced to 14 men after prop Muhamed Hasa picked up a yellow card.

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Italy Respond After Half-Time

Marx scored his second try from a maul during that period. The Italian penalty count rose sharply, further opening up the South African attack. After the break, Wilco Louw powered over to take the Springboks beyond the fifty-point mark. Italy finally responded when Federico Ruzza scored a try in the corner, converted by Tommaso Allan.

But South Africa completed the rout with two late scores from substitute Paul de Villiers, who went over after another unstoppable maul, and wing Ethan Hooker, who ran in the final score on the stroke of full-time. Italy were without 16 key players, including captain Michele Lamaro and star centres Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex. The Azzurri had no answer to Rassie Erasmus' almost full-strength side. It was one-way traffic from the off.

With a 45-0 deficit at half-time, Italy looked on track for a record defeat, their 101-0 loss to the Springboks in 1999 representing the current measure. But the Italians improved somewhat after the break as the world champions eased up and mistakes began to creep in. Italy have now lost four consecutive matches. Head coach Jacques Erasmus selected a fully-loaded team aiming to rebound from a defeat to Australia in September.

South Africa Strengthen Championship Position

The South African squad, fielding players with over 1,000 combined international caps, showcased their depth and skill. The disparity in squad depth was evident throughout the contest as South Africa maintained pressure without pause. The match highlighted the gap between the top-tier Southern Hemisphere teams and the struggling Northern Hemisphere side. This victory places South Africa alone at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship.

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The Springboks hold a perfect record of 20 points and a point difference of plus 140. Their dominance is built on previous home wins against England, Scotland, and Wales in July. Having claimed maximum points from their three fixtures in July, the Springboks were top of the southern hemisphere group ahead of New Zealand on points difference ahead of the northern series. South Africa now turn their attention to upcoming challenges.

Upcoming Tests Against France And Ireland

The team will face France in Paris next Friday, followed by a trip to Dublin to take on Ireland. These matches are critical as the Springboks seek to secure a spot in the inaugural Nations Championship final. The final is scheduled to take place at Twickenham at the end of the month. For Italy, the defeat leaves them at the foot of the Northern Hemisphere table.

The team will hope to bounce back in their final two home games. They face Argentina in Genoa next Saturday, followed by a match against Fiji in Udine on 21 November. The outcome of these fixtures will be crucial for their standing and morale in the remainder of the tournament.