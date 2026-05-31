South Africa's World Cup-bound football team delays departure due to visa problems

South Africa's national football team has delayed their departure for the World Cup due to visa problems, causing embarrassment for the country's sports minister and the team's management.

South Africa 's World Cup -bound football team has delayed their departure for the global showpiece after visa problems disrupted the team's travel plans , the national football association said on Sunday.

The squad was scheduled to leave Johannesburg Sunday for a training camp in Mexico aboard a chartered flight, but has experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials. It was not immediately clear how many members of the travelling party had yet to receive their visas.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible, and an emergency meeting will be held on Sunday evening. According to state broadcaster SABC, visas for at least 20 members of the squad were still being processed at the United States embassy in Johannesburg.

South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has demanded an explanation and vowed action against those responsible for the 'travel and visa debacle', which he described as 'embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff'. The team was held to a goalless draw by Nicaragua in a warm-up match in Soweto on Friday and is scheduled to play Jamaica in another friendly on 5 June.

South Africa has been pooled in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea, and face Mexico on 11 June in the tournament opener, followed by the Czech Republic and South Korea in their remaining group-stage matches





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South Africa World Cup Visa Problems Football Team Travel Plans

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