South Co Dublin Mansion Sold for €15.5 Million

A south Co Dublin mansion has been sold for approximately €15.5 million, making it the most valuable home sale in the Irish market this year. The property has been acquired by an Irish family residing in the United States.

A south Co Dublin mansion has been sold for approximately €15.5 million , making it the most valuable home sale in the Irish market this year.

The Victorian property, built in the Gothic Revival style, has been acquired by an Irish family residing in the United States. The sale, handled by London-based estate agency Inhous, is expected to deliver a significant profit for the vendors, accountant Shane Little and his wife Nicola O'Flaherty. Nicola is the daughter of the late Irish Volkswagen heir Nigel O'Flaherty, who passed away in 2016 leaving almost €60 million in his will.

The majority of his fortune was derived from the MSL Motor Group's Volkswagen and Mercedes franchises. Nigel O'Flaherty was the first dealer to assemble a Volkswagen outside Germany after acquiring the franchise for the Irish market in 1950. The property, originally built in 1847 as a summer retreat for the prominent Dublin physician Dominic Corrigan, has hosted notable guests such as King Edward VII and King George V of England.

A crown and star set in pebbles on either side of the front door commemorate the visits. The property has undergone several structural improvements, including those carried out by William Harvey du Cros, a co-founder of the Dunlop tyre company, in the early 20th century.

The mansion features six double bedrooms, a morning room, two interlinked reception rooms, a drawing room, dining room, kitchen, reading room, utility room, boot room, wine cellar, a Hampton conservatory, and a viewing platform with views across Dublin Bay. The house also includes a guest lodge, a fully functioning private harbour, and a sea swimming pool carved out of the granite shoreline. The property is set on 0.75 acres of landscaped gardens behind electric double wrought-iron gates.

The sale of the property is expected to be formally completed in the coming days, delivering a significant profit for the vendors





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South Co Dublin Mansion €15.5 Million Irish Market Victorian Property

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