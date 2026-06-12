South Korea secured a historic victory in their opening World Cup match against Czech Republic, with former Celtic forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring the winning goal in the 81st minute. The Koreans overcame a deficit to secure a historic victory in their opening match.

South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening World Cup match in Guadalajara, with former Celtic forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring the winner after Krejci's early header had put the Czechs ahead.

Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu secured victory for South Korea in their opening World Cup fixture as they overturned a deficit to defeat Czechia 2-1. Striker Oh netted with 11 minutes remaining after Hwang In-beom's sublime moment had equalised. Ladislav Krejci's header from the beginning more promisingly, with Son Heung-min shooting high while Lee Han-beom also directed a header above the crossbar before Paris St Germain's Lee Kang-in tested Matej Kovar with a strike from distance.

In a penalty shootout in March, found it difficult to create any openings and the Koreans concluded the opening period with a series of chances. Son once more fired high and bent an attempt wide of Kovar's upright before the former Tottenham forward couldn't connect with a returning delivery into the penalty area during stoppage time. Kovar thwarted both Hwang and Lee Jae-sung at the start of the second period, the goalkeeper also stopping Son.

The advantage lasted merely eight minutes, with Hwang eventually converting a Korean opportunity as his clever movement sent both Kovar and Robin Hranac beyond the ball, allowing him to slot into the unguarded goal. West Ham's midfielder Tomas Soucek saw his headed attempt disallowed due to a clear offside position, and just three minutes later, Oh converted Hwang's low delivery past Kovar's hand, though Korea required two excellent stops from Kim Seung-Gyu to secure the victory.

South Korea's manager Hong Myung-bo revealed he had 'told the boys to keep playing the way we've been playing' in the final quarter. He said: 'The win itself makes me happy, but what's even more positive is that our boys won by not giving up.

' Czech Republic boss Miroslav Koubek lamented 'some mistakes' but conceded 'the better team probably won'. 'We played very well, it could have been a draw and we could have won as well,' stated Koubek, whose team face South Africa in their second group fixture on Thursday





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World Cup South Korea Czech Republic Oh Hyeon-Gyu Hwang In-Beom Son Heung-Min Lee Han-Beom Lee Kang-In Matej Kovar Penalty Shootout Czechia Miroslav Koubek Hong Myung-Bo

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