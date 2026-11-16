South William Clinic Launches XERF Technology for Black Friday Deals in Ireland

South William Clinic introduces the revolutionary XERF skin-tightening technology alongside massive Black Friday discounts on aesthetics, longevity retreats, and gift vouchers across Ireland.

SW Clinics is launching its largest ever Black Friday event at the South William Clinic, delivering exclusive offers across skin, laser, injectables, and body treatments. This year's sale also marks the debut of the XERF Skin Tightening technology, a non-invasive procedure generating significant buzz in the international aesthetics industry. The promotion provides consumers with extensive opportunities to invest in long-term skin health or secure luxury self-care gifts for the festive season.

XERF Launches With Celebrity Endorsement

South William Clinic is introducing XERF, a revolutionary treatment developed in South Korea that utilizes advanced dual-frequency monopolar radiofrequency technology. This system delivers energy into different skin depths to stimulate collagen remodeling, thereby improving firmness, elasticity, and facial contours without needles or surgery. The technology is currently being praised by global figures such as Kim Kardashian and Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who have highlighted its natural-looking rejuvenation results and minimal downtime.

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By adding XERF to its portfolio alongside Ultherapy PRIME, Thermage FLX, and Morpheus8, the clinic strengthens its position as a leader in advanced non-surgical aesthetics in Ireland. Exclusive Black Friday introductory savings are available for this new treatment, with appointments opening in December to help patients prepare their skin for the new year.

Massive Savings on Aesthetics Gifts

South William Clinic is offering a €500 gift voucher for just €249 during this Black Friday sale, representing a significant discount for potential buyers. These vouchers are redeemable for a wide array of popular services, including medical grade facials, peels, HydraFacial treatments, and laser skin procedures. Customers can also use the vouchers for hair removal and tattoo removal services, making them a versatile option for various aesthetic needs.

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Additionally, the clinic provides a 20% discount on aesthetics gift vouchers, allowing customers to secure €500 worth of treatments for only €399. For those seeking laser hair removal, a €1,000 voucher is available for €499, saving the buyer €501. These tailored treatments utilize advanced medical-grade laser technology suitable for a wide range of skin types and treatment areas across the body.

Longevity Retreats and Advanced Treatments

Beyond standard aesthetics, the sale includes exclusive retreats hosted at the Killashee Estate in County Kildare. These experiences combine advanced health assessments, medical expertise, and restorative wellness treatments to promote long-term health and vitality. The gift option includes a personalized longevity consultation and a €500 credit toward luxury Longevity Retreats scheduled for 2027, offering a unique pathway to sustained well-being.

The Black Friday event also features reduced rates on Sciton BBL Laser Rejuvenation, which is designed to improve skin texture, firmness, and visible signs of aging. Discounts extend to injectable skin boosters, lip fillers, polynucleotides, biostimulators, and other regenerative treatments. Early booking is encouraged as quantities for these exclusive once-off offers are limited, ensuring customers can secure their preferred dates before inventory is depleted.