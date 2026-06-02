Southampton Coach Eckert Apologizes for Spygate Scandal as Owner Pledges Support

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has taken full responsibility for the Spygate scandal that saw the club ejected from the Championship play-offs, issuing a public apology. Owner Dragan Solak has reaffirmed his backing for Eckert, describing him as a super-talented manager who deserves a second chance despite the severe punishment from the EFL.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has issued a public apology for his role in the Spygate scandal, taking full responsibility for the incident that led to the club's expulsion from the Championship play-offs.

The English Football League (EFL) found Southampton guilty of a "deplorable" act after a young intern was sent to spy on a Middlesbrough training session. In a detailed video statement, Eckert admitted his accountability as the head coach, stating, "For everything that has happened, I do want to apologise, and I hold my hand up because as head coach I am responsible. I am responsible for everything that has happened at this football club.

" The scandal not only resulted in severe sporting sanctions but also cost the club a potential £200 million financial windfall from promotion to the Premier League. In the aftermath, Southampton owner Dragan Solak has publicly expressed continued support for Eckert, calling him a "super-talented manager" who deserves a second chance. Solak told BBC Sport he believes Eckert did not knowingly break rules and emphasized that the board remains fully behind him, with the collective goal of achieving promotion.

Solak also described the EFL's punishment as "severe and completely disproportionate" and shared his devastation upon learning the truth after the failed appeal. Both the coach and owner have addressed fans directly through club media, signaling a unified front to move forward despite the controversy





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spygate Southampton FC Tonda Eckert Championship EFL Dragan Solak Middlesbrough Play-Offs Apology Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Connacht coach Pat Lam pays emotional tribute following death of his grandsonHe shared the devastating news following a win for his team

Read more »

Liverpool to hold talks with Andoni Iraola, seeking swift appointment of new head coachLiverpool want to name Slot’s successor before World Cup

Read more »

Leah Keane marries Southampton defender Taylor Harwood Bellis in Wiltshire ceremonyLeah Keane, daughter of Roy Keane, wed Taylor Harwood Bellis in a countryside wedding, welcomed daughter Iris in December and anticipates a new season amid Southampton's Spygate fallout.

Read more »

Leinster Coach Jacques Nienaber Admits Uncertainty Over Future Amid European DefeatLeinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber has expressed uncertainty over his future at the club, citing a lack of value placed on him by the team and the media. Nienaber has been instrumental in guiding Leinster to a United Rugby Championship title and two Investec Champions Cup final appearances since joining the team in 2023.

Read more »