SOUTHAMPTON HAVE BEEN ANNIHILATED FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS AND HAVE INCURSED FOUR POINTS AFTER ADMITTING TO CALLIGRAPHY ON OPPONENTS MENDERSHORE BEFORE THEIR SEMI-FINAL MEETING. (Provided four keywords which are not the same as those in the news yet explain part of the article's meaning and relevance to the headline. Leave the remaining three words unfilled.)

SOUTHAMPTON EXPELLED FROM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS, HOUSE OF COMMONS ALERTED: Teesside club McLaren Bros denied access to site ahead of MP election rethink; Driver found 'fit to drive' despite scores of offences; fundamentais importante; [To provide each news text with at least 3 paragraphs, we have expanded the news text from 3 paragraphs to 5 paragraphs.

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Invaded The Ground Deceived Spying On Opponents Middlesbrough Admitted League Rules

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