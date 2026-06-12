Spacex IPO Soars as ECB Hikes Rates for First Time Since 2023

SpaceX's record-breaking $75 billion IPO sees shares surge, while ECB raises interest rates to 2.25%. Retail investors pile in despite valuation doubts and governance concerns.

Elon Musk 's SpaceX achieved a historic milestone on Friday with the largest initial public offering in history, raising $75 billion. The company's shares opened more than 11 percent above the IPO price and continued to climb, reflecting immense investor demand.

Despite skepticism from analysts about its valuation and governance, retail investors alone applied for over $100 billion worth of stock, with total orders exceeding $350 billion. The IPO valued SpaceX at $1.75 trillion, a figure that many consider astronomical especially given the company's lack of profitability. Morningstar analysts argued the fair value is closer to half that, while critics point out that Starlink, not space transport or xAI, is the primary revenue driver.

Yet, for many investors, this IPO is not about fundamentals; it is a bet on Elon Musk's vision and track record. The fervor underscores a broader trend where belief in a charismatic founder can override traditional financial metrics.

However, the long-term outlook remains uncertain as the market braces for a wave of AI-related share issues from OpenAI, Anthropic, and tech giants like Meta and Alphabet, which could divert capital away from SpaceX shares





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Spacex IPO Elon Musk Starlink ECB Interest Rates Inflation Retail Investors

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