SpaceX Shares Surge 25% in Historic $2.2 Trillion Market Debut

SpaceX's shares jumped 25% on the first day of trading after its record-breaking IPO, valuing the company at $2.2 trillion and making Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. The offering attracted massive demand from institutional and retail investors, setting the stage for future tech and aerospace IPOs.

SpaceX's shares surged 25% on their first day of trading, marking the largest initial public offering in history and catapulting the company to a valuation of $2.2 trillion.

The shares opened at $150, up from the listing price of $135 set the previous evening, and peaked at $168.75 in early trading. The massive debut confirms Elon Musk as the world's first trillionaire, with his 42% stake in SpaceX valued at approximately $924 billion. Combined with his holdings in Tesla, his net worth exceeds $1 trillion. The IPO attracted overwhelming demand, with orders exceeding three times the number of shares offered.

More than 555 million shares were sold at $135 each, potentially raising $86 billion if underwriters exercise the greenshoe option. Individual investors placed orders exceeding $100 billion and will receive an allocation of 20% to 25% of the shares sold, with Bank of America managing the U.S. retail portion. Speaking from Starbase, Texas, Musk reflected on the company's improbable journey, noting that many once doubted its viability.

The strong market debut arrives amid heightened volatility on Wall Street, as investors question whether valuations are overheating. The performance of SpaceX in the coming days will be closely watched as a barometer for future mega-IPOs, with companies like Anthropic and OpenAI reportedly considering their own public listings. Analysts warn that the initial excitement may not be sustainable for new buyers.

Don Calcagni of Mercer Advisors explained that the early price pop is driven by pent-up demand but may not repeat for later investors, who instead fund returns for early backers. The listing also underscores the growing clout of private space ventures and the strategic importance of assets like Starlink and xAI within the broader SpaceX ecosystem. While some investors celebrate the windfall, others caution that the lofty valuation could face pressure if the company fails to meet aggressive growth expectations.

The IPO's success highlights robust appetite for high-profile technology and aerospace ventures despite broader market jitters. Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg. The broader market showed resilience even amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, while unrelated news included a €53 million payout by construction firm Bam and legal challenges to private healthcare restrictions in surgical hubs





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