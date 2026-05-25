Spain announces Real‑Madrid‑free squad for 2026 World Cup, leaning on Barcelona and Premier League talent

Luis de la Fuente reveals a 26‑man roster dominated by Barcelona players and Spanish stars in England, marking the first World Cup squad without any Real Madrid athletes and emphasizing a merit‑first approach.

Spain’s national team enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a historic roster, announced on Monday by head coach Luis de la Fuente. The 26‑man squad is notable for the complete absence of players from Real Madrid, a first in Spain’s World Cup history despite the club’s storied record in European competition.

Instead, the selection leans heavily on the Catalan giants Barcelona, who provide the core of the lineup with eight representatives: Joan García, Pau Cubarsi, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferrer Torres. The decision underscores De la Fuente’s philosophy that national team merit should outweigh club affiliation.

‘I am the manager and I do not look at where the players come from. They are national‑team players; I do not have the same local bias that a fan might have,’ De la Fuente told reporters.

‘All I want is for these players to feel proud to represent the national team. ’ The squad also includes a significant Premier League contingent, reflecting the growing influence of Spanish talent abroad. Arsenal contributes three players – goalkeeper David Raya and midfielders Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino – while Manchester City’s Rodri anchors the midfield with his experience in a commanding role.

The selections aim to blend youthful exuberance, exemplified by 16‑year‑old sensation Lamine Yamal, with seasoned campaigners such as Pedri and Gavi, who were integral to Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph in Germany. The coach addressed lingering injury concerns, specifically the hamstring issues affecting Yamal and Nico Williams, assuring that the medical staff of their clubs are in close communication with the national team.

‘We are very relaxed. Barring any setbacks, we will have everyone available from the very first match,’ De la Fuente said, adding that the players will be called upon when they are in top form. Beyond the lineup, De la Fuente highlighted the collective enthusiasm sweeping the nation. From school‑yard discussions to adult debates across every region, the public’s support is unwavering, and the coach feels a profound sense of honor in leading the side.

The Spanish squad departs for the tournament carrying the confidence of a recent European Championship victory, yet also feeling the weight of expectation that comes with a passionate fanbase eager for a second World Cup title after the 2010 triumph in South Africa. The blend of home‑grown talent, overseas experience, and a clear strategic vision positions Spain as one of the tournament favourites, ready to showcase a brand of football that blends technical skill, tactical intelligence, and a fearless attacking spirit





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spain National Team Luis De La Fuente 2026 World Cup Squad Barcelona Players Premier League Spaniards Real Madrid Absence Lamine Yamal Euro 2024 Champions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Union Bordeaux-Bègles vs. Leinster: Champions Cup FinalThe Champions Cup final features Union Bordeaux-Bègles, defending champions, against Leinster, seeking revenge after a string of near-misses. Kickoff is set for 20 minutes.

Read more »

Champions Cup Final: Bielle-Biarrey's Catalytic PerformanceBordeaux Bègles forward Louis Bielle-Biarrey excelled in the Champions Cup final, scoring four tries and driving the French side to an unlikely victory over Leinster. His extraordinary performance was largely attributable to Leinster's blunders and the referee's blunders.

Read more »

ROBBIE KEANE CONFIRMED his departure ahead of Hungary giants Ferencváros, saying now is the right time for him to move onThe Dubliner, in his first season, won the league and lifted the Hungarian Cup under Ferencváros.

Read more »

Luis de la Fuente Names Spain's 2026 World Cup Squad, Omitting Real Madrid PlayersFor the first time in a World Cup, Spain will not feature any Real Madrid players, with several high-profile players not included in the opening squad, according to coach Luis de la Fuente, who has announced the selected players for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »