Spain Crush England 4-0 in Women's World Cup Qualifier, Shaking Up Direct Qualification Hopes

In a pivotal Women's World Cup qualifying match, Spain defeated England 4-0 with Alexia Putellas scoring twice. The result propels Spain to the top of Group A3 and leaves England's direct qualification for the 2025 tournament in Brazil in serious doubt, setting up a dramatic final matchday.

Spain delivered a stunning 4-0 victory over England in a crucial Women's World Cup qualifier in Mallorca, dramatically reshaping the battle for direct qualification to next year's tournament in Brazil.

The result, powered by a brace from Alexia Putellas and goals from Patri Guijarro and Claudia Pina, sent Spain to the top of Group A3 and left England's path to direct qualification hanging by a thread. The defeat, compounded by the absence of captain Leah Williamson through injury, means England must now secure a win against Ukraine in their final match to have any chance of finishing first in the group, while Spain face Iceland with the same objective.

The match began cautiously but Spain quickly imposed their rhythm, with captain Keira Walsh, standing in for Williamson, seeing an early cross comfortably held. Spain dominated possession and created early chances, with Putellas heading a dangerous cross just wide. England responded with a long-range effort from Walsh that flew over the bar.

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute when Guijarro advanced from the left flank and, from about 25 yards, unleashed a precise shot into the bottom corner, giving goalkeeper Hannah Hampton no chance. The second goal came just before halftime as Mariona Caldentey slipped a through ball to Putellas, who fired past Hampton's outstretched hand. After the break, England briefly threatened through Georgia Stanway, whose powerful strike missed the post, but Spain's dominance was restored.

In the 55th minute, Putellas seemed to be denied on the goal line by Lucy Bronze, but the ball rebounded off the post and the forward was quickest to react, slotting home her second. Spain continued to press, with Hampton making a vital save to tip away Guijarro'sheader, but the scoring was not finished. Substitute Aitana Bonmatí made an immediate impact, providing the assist for Pina, who calmly finished into the bottom corner in the 78th minute.

Bonmatí nearly added a late fifth, forcing Hampton into another save. The result leaves both Spain and England level on 12 points from five matches, but Spain now holds the head-to-head advantage, making their final match against Iceland a virtual final for top spot. England must beat Ukraine and hope Spain slips up to claim automatic qualification, otherwise they face a daunting playoff route.

The emphatic nature of this defeat raises serious questions about England's defensive solidity and ability to handle pressure in high-stakes matches, a concern ahead of the upcoming European Championship on home soil. For Spain, the performance was a masterclass in controlled aggression, showcasing the collective quality and mental fortitude that makes them a formidable force in international football. 关





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Spain Vs England Women's World Cup Qualifier Alexia Putellas Patri Guijarro Claudia Pina Lionesses Sarina Wiegman Women's Football World Cup Qualification

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