Spain's conservative Partido Popular may form a coalition with Vox to oust Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, marking a major shift in European politics and testing democratic norms.

Spain's conservative Partido Popular, or PP, has undergone a dramatic strategic reversal in its approach to the far-right Vox party. Just six years ago, the PP dismissed Vox as an unpalatable partner, describing its ideology as rooted in fear, anger, resentment, and revenge. Today, that rigid boundary has dissolved, and the PP now shares power with Vox in four regional governments across the country. This erosion of the traditional cordon sanitaire has paved the way for a potential national coalition.

The upcoming snap general election, scheduled for Monday week, has intensified speculation that the PP could partner with Vox to depose the current minority government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Polls suggest that achieving a parliamentary majority to remove Sánchez may be impossible for the PP without Vox's support. This scenario would place the far-right in a national government for the first time since Spain returned to democracy after the death of General Franco.

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Political Gamble and Housing Crisis

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the election to capitalize on public anger regarding the housing crisis and the opposition's obstruction of corrective measures. The gamble appears to be failing, as voters remain unsatisfied with the current administration's performance. The government faces deep suspicion following two recent catastrophic train crashes and is blamed for mishandling a mass incursion of migrants in Ceuta.

Housing affordability has reached a critical point, with Spain facing a shortage of an estimated 750,000 homes. This deficit is projected to rise to one million by 2028. Over the last decade, rents have soared by 87 percent, fueling widespread discontent. Last week, a general strike involving up to three million workers, unusually backed by the government, demanded urgent action to resolve the shortage and control costs.

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Vox Stance on Immigration and Welfare

Anti-migrant sentiment has risen dangerously in Spain, influencing the political landscape. Vox has somewhat diluted its previous demand for the remigration of up to eight million foreigners. However, the party maintains that this policy should apply to individuals who enter Spain illegally, commit crimes, or come to the country to live off welfare benefits. This nuanced but hardline stance continues to polarize voters and stakeholders.

The rise of the far right is viewed with significant concern by the EU's centre-right and mainstream left factions. The prospect of a Vox-included government in Madrid represents a major milestone in European politics. It signals the weakening of traditional democratic boundaries and challenges the consensus against cooperating with far-right movements.

Broader European Implications

The Spanish election is one of several milestone European elections that will measure the extent of support for far-right parties across the continent. The outcome will provide critical insights into voter sentiment and the resilience of democratic institutions. The political shift in Spain reflects broader trends seen in other European nations where established parties have begun to negotiate with nationalist and populist groups.

More significant electoral tests are expected in 2027, as the political landscape continues to evolve. The actions taken by the Partido Popular and Vox in this election will set a precedent for future governance and coalition-building. The interplay between housing policy, immigration, and democratic norms will remain central to the debate as Spain navigates this turbulent period.