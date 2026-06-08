Spain's Yamal, Williams Set for World Cup Return as Debutants Cape Verde Await

Spanish national team coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both nursing hamstring injuries, are expected to be fit for the opening Women's World Cup match against Cape Verde. Osasuna's Victor Munoz is also recovering well. The returns boost Spain's title aspirations as one of the tournament favourites.

Teenage Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams are set to be available for Spain 's Women's World Cup opener against debutants Cape Verde on 15 June, confirming a major boost for the European champions.

Both players missed the conclusion of the club season due to hamstring injuries, but their recovery is progressing well. Coach Luis de la Fuente stated on Sunday that the medical and physical conditioning staff have advised the players to remain at their training camp in the United States, which is why they did not travel to Mexico for Monday's friendly against Peru.

De la Fuente expressed regret that they were not present for the friendly but confirmed, "All three should be available for the next match… they are progressing well in their recovery and are doing very well.

" The third player referenced is Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, who is also expected to be fit for the opening game in Atlanta. Spain enters the tournament as one of the favourites, with the competition co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The return of 18-year-old Yamal, a prodigious talent from Barcelona's La Masia academy, could prove pivotal.

Having already made a significant impact for both club and country, his speed, dribbling, and creativity on the wing are seen as crucial assets for a Spanish team aiming to translate their European championship success onto the global stage. Nico Williams, known for his explosive pace and directness, provides a complementary threat on the opposite flank. Their combined presence will restore Spain's preferred wide attacking options and give De la Fuente greater tactical flexibility.

The group stage draw pits Spain in a challenging but manageable pool. After the opener against Cape Verde, a nation making its World Cup debut, Spain will face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta before concluding the first phase against Uruguay in Guadalajara. The match against Cape Verde is expected to be a stern test despite the opponent's inexperience, as debutants often play with freedom and minimal pressure.

The subsequent fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay represent clear opportunities to secure points, but both are capable of causing upsets. Uruguay, with its rich World Cup history, will be a particularly intriguing matchup. Spain's depth, especially once Yamal, Williams, and Munoz are fully integrated, will be tested throughout the grueling group schedule.

The team's technical proficiency and possession-based style, instilled by De la Fuente, will be on display as they target a deep run in the tournament, with many eyes on the young stars to deliver moments of magic





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spain Lamine Yamal Nico Williams Victor Munoz Luis De La Fuente World Cup Cape Verde Hamstring Injury Recovery Favourites European Champions Barcelona Athletic Bilbao Osasuna Group Stage Saudi Arabia Uruguay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World is crying for peace, says Pope Leo in Spain as he urges leaders to temper divisionsLeo XVI will become the first pope to address the Spanish parliament

Read more »

Pope Leo Urges Unity, Meets Abuse Survivors in Spain VisitPope Leo calls for political unity and peace, meets clergy abuse survivors, and emphasizes empathy for migrants and the marginalized during his first EU tour outside Italy.

Read more »

Tony Brown to Join All Blacks as Assistant Coach After 2027 Rugby World CupNew Zealand Rugby has confirmed that Tony Brown will leave his role with the Springboks to become an assistant coach for the All Blacks starting in 2028, after the next Rugby World Cup. The move is part of NZR's strategy to bring top Kiwi coaches back home, even without a confirmed head coach beyond 2027.

Read more »

Berlin 2006: How the World Cup Transcended the CouchA personal essay reflecting on the author's experience attending the 2006 World Cup in Berlin, contrasting the live spectacle with the traditional television viewing ritual and exploring the unique, accessible atmosphere of that tournament.

Read more »