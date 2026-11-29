Spain's ruling Socialists lead the early vote count in the snap election, defying polls that favored the conservative People's Party and Vox. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez now needs coalition partners to secure a parliamentary majority.

Spain's ruling Socialist Party holds a slim lead in the early vote count of Sunday's snap general election, surpassing the conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox party despite widespread pre-election polling that projected a right-wing victory. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's party secured 30.6 percent of the vote count as tallying proceeded, narrowly edging out the opposition People's Party which held 30.3 percent and Vox at 14.1 percent.

The partial tally, representing approximately 10 percent of ballots counted shortly after 9pm local time, highlights a significant divergence between initial results and earlier public sentiment. Although the Socialists lead, the vote share falls well short of the threshold required to govern unilaterally, meaning Sanchez will again face the complex task of negotiating a coalition with other political factions to retain power in Madrid.

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Early Count Defies Polling Forecasts

Public opinion surveys released prior to the close of polling stations had heavily favored the conservative opposition, with the Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE projecting a combined majority for the People's Party and Vox. Based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13th and November 28th, the survey forecast the People's Party would win between 131 and 136 seats, while Vox was expected to secure between 44 and 48 seats.

That projection suggested a combined seat range of 175 to 184 in the 350-seat lower house, falling just short of the 176 seats necessary for an absolute majority. In contrast, the Socialist Party led by Sanchez was forecast to win only 119 to 124 seats, with the hard-left Broad Front expected to secure 10 to 11 seats, indicating a potential right-wing shift in the Spanish parliament that has not materialized in the initial count.

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Sanchez Must Build Coalition Majority

Despite the early advantage, the Socialist Party's performance is insufficient to form a government without external support, replicating the political maneuvering seen in previous legislative periods. Sanchez must now court an array of left-leaning parties to construct a stable majority, a process that involves intricate negotiations and potential policy concessions to various parliamentary groups.

The narrow margin between the leading parties underscores the highly fragmented nature of the Spanish political landscape. With the Socialists holding a marginal lead over the conservatives, the ultimate outcome remains contingent on final results from larger urban centers, which are typically counted later in the evening and may significantly alter the preliminary standings observed from smaller towns.

Implications for Spanish Governance

The divergence between the Sigma Dos survey projections and the actual vote count signals a potential resilience in the incumbent administration's support base or a late-shift in voter behavior that early polls failed to capture. For Prime Minister Sanchez, maintaining this lead will require effective diplomatic outreach to other left-wing entities, as the combined strength of the socialist bloc remains below the independence threshold.

As the counting process continues, the political focus shifts from who won the popular vote to who can assemble a viable parliamentary coalition. The final composition of the Congress of Deputies will determine the stability of the next government and influence Spain's domestic and international policy direction for the coming legislative term, with the current narrow lead serving as a critical but incomplete indicator of the final result.