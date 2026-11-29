Pedro Sánchez's Socialists hold a narrow lead in Spain's snap election, defying polls that favored the People's Party and Vox, though coalition building remains necessary for governance.

Pedro Sánchez led by a fraction in the initial Spanish election results, capturing 30.6 percent of ballots while the opposition People's Party trailed at 30.3 percent.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a slight edge over the conservative People's Party as vote counting reached 10 percent of ballots by 9pm local time.

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This early standing contrasts sharply with pre-election forecasts that suggested the conservative opposition would secure a decisive parliamentary majority in the snap election.

Early Vote Counts Defy Pre-Election Polling

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez achieved 30.6 percent of the vote, narrowly surpassing the conservative People's Party, which secured 30.3 percent as the tally progressed.

The far-right Vox party captured 14.1 percent of the ballots cast in this initial count phase, which was underway shortly after 9pm local time, equivalent to 8pm Irish time.

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These results from the initial 10 percent of ballots stand in direct opposition to the Sigma Dos survey, which had projected a comfortable win for the conservative coalition.

Early vote counting in Spain traditionally skews toward small towns, making the final outcome potentially very different from these preliminary numbers released after 9pm local time.

People's Party and Vox Fall Short of Majority Threshold

The conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox party combined to fall short of the 176 seats required for a majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament.

The Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE had projected the People's Party would secure between 131 and 136 seats in the final election outcome.

That same survey estimated the far-right Vox party would win between 44 and 48 seats, suggesting a combined range of 175 to 184 seats for the conservative bloc.

Conversely, the Socialist Party led by Pedro Sánchez was forecast to win 119 to 124 seats, significantly higher than the preliminary vote share might suggest for final seat allocation.

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Sánchez Must Court Left-Leaning Allies for Re-Election

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faces the necessity of securing backing from other political parties to reach a parliamentary majority and remain in power after the election.

The early results for the Socialist Party of Pedro Sánchez fell well short of a standalone majority, requiring the Prime Minister to negotiate with a broad array of left-leaning parties.

These negotiations are essential for the re-election of Pedro Sánchez as Prime Minister, as no single party currently holds the power to govern alone in the lower house.

The hard-left Broad Front was projected in earlier surveys to secure 10 to 11 seats, positioning them as a potential key player in any future coalition government discussions.

Survey Methodology and Broader Political Implications

The Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE was based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13th and 28th to predict the election outcome.

Polling stations on the Spanish mainland closed at 8pm local time, which corresponded to 7pm Irish time, before the final vote counts were fully compiled and analyzed.

Additional reporting from Reuters contributes to the ongoing coverage of these developing political trends and the subsequent governmental formation process.