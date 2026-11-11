Spanish Workers Stage First General Strike in 14 Years Over Housing Crisis

Spain's largest unions UGT and CCOO call a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest housing shortages and high rents, marking the first joint general strike in fourteen years.

On Wednesday, thousands of Spanish workers and tenants marched in a nationwide general strike, the first joint strike by the two biggest unions UGT and CCOO in fourteen years, demanding urgent reforms to Spain's housing market.

Strike Mechanics and Scope

The protest began at midnight, with picket lines set up across ports, automotive plants and retail centres, despite strong winds from storms Charles and Bruna that prompted AEMET to issue alerts for 14 regions.

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Ugt and CCOO reported early participation at 90 per cent in the ports and automotive sector, with total stoppages in factories including Volkswagen's plant in Navarre and SEAT's plant in Barcelona.

Turnout ratings were 85 per cent in the meat industry, 82 per cent in waste collection and 75 per cent in the energy sector, while healthcare and social services saw 38 per cent and 35 per cent participation respectively.

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Stakeholder Voices and Police Response

Alicia del Rio, spokesperson for the Madrid Tenants' Union, said the strike would continue until Spain's housing model is transformed from "top to bottom so that houses are for living instead of being at the service of the rentier minority."

At Madrid's Mercamadrid wholesale market, about 1,000 protesters gathered and police answered with pepper spray and an arrest, according to CCOO's Madrid branch; a police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but denied the use of pepper spray, noting it was used at a separate picket line in the Carabanchel district.

Impact on Housing and Politics

Spain has a housing deficit of about 750,000 homes, projected to exceed one million by 2028, according to the central bank, pushing more residents into the rental market where average rents of €1,176 equal roughly 98.7 per cent of a young person's monthly salary.

The strike follows weeks of demonstrations sparked by the eviction and death of an 87‑year‑old woman in Madrid, and the government's failure to curb evictions after parliamentary rejection of related decrees.

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Election and Government Response

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, facing a weakening Socialist Party in opinion polls, called a snap election for November 29th, hoping to channel voter frustration over housing into political support, while blaming right‑wing opposition areas for rent hikes and supply shortages.

Union leaders, however, hold the central government responsible for the crisis and for Spain's second fatal train crash this year, following a union walk‑out by train drivers demanding more investment in maintenance and safety on Tuesday that disrupted travel services.

Future Outlook

With the striking workforce highlighting the urgency of housing reforms, many observers expect the government to face pressure for new policies to expand homebuilding, regulate rent increases and address the systemic supply gap before the election deadline.