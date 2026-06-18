Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games Kicks Off at Tallaght Stadium

The 2026 Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games kicked off on Thursday at Tallaght Stadium, with 1,277 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in various sports.

The 2026 Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games kicked off on Thursday at Tallaght Stadium , with 1,277 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in various sports. The event, which is the largest inclusive sporting event in Ireland this year, saw athletes as young as seven years old and as old as 70s taking part.

The athletes, who have been preparing for four years, made their way onto the pitch to take their seats, making the Special Olympics athlete's oath as they went. The oath, which is a promise to be brave in the attempt, was made by the athletes as they prepared to compete. For some of the athletes, this event is especially important as the 2022 Summer Games were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dara Kiernan, a 26-year-old athlete from Ballyfermot, will compete in badminton and is gunning for a medal. Kiernan, who is representing the Flying Trojans team and the eastern region, said that it is an amazing opportunity to see so many athletes from all over Ireland and to compete with them as well. Thomas Heaney, a 23-year-old athlete from Co Armagh, will be representing Ulster in golf and is competing to win.

Heaney's family members will be backing him up in the stands, who are very proud of him for competing. The event is also a chance for the athletes to develop their social skills and become confident through socialising and mixing with people. The athletes are also looking forward to the 'big disco' on Saturday night, which will spark huge excitement.

The President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, said that the games are a celebration of the athletes' hard work and commitment, and that it is a building of a community that shows what true inclusion looks like. She congratulated all the athletes on their hard work and commitment to qualify to compete at the Ireland games





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Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games Tallaght Stadium Athletes With Intellectual Disabilities

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