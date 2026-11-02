Special Schools Win High Court Challenge Over Education Department Admissions Policy

Eleven special education schools have successfully challenged the Department of Education's new admissions circular at the High Court, arguing it unlawfully removes their professional discretion over student enrollment.

Eleven special education schools have successfully obtained permission from the High Court to challenge the Department of Education's latest policy circular. Judge Mary Rose Gearty granted the legal challenge on Monday, allowing the boards of management to contest the new admissions rules. The schools argue that the circular unlawfully removes their professional discretion over student enrollment.

High Court Grants Permission for Legal Challenge

Two additional schools were also granted permission by Judge Gearty to join the existing legal action. The applicants are management boards whose existence is established under the Education Act 1998. Their schools cater to pupils with special needs involving a specified level of learning disability. The legal team successfully argued that the department acted outside its powers when it issued the new directives.

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Alleged Conflict With Education Act 1998

The schools are seeking to quash two circulars from the department dated May 2025 and July 2026. The applicants argue these documents are not legally binding under current legislation. Counsel Feichín McDonagh and barrister Brendan Hennessy, instructed by Millett & Matthews LLP, submitted that the circulars contradict the terms of admissions policy. They contend the 1998 Act confers discretion to the schools' assessment professionals regarding all admissions.

Role of NCSE and Admission Procedures

The core dispute centers on a new requirement that a National Council for Special Education letter of assessment must accompany applications. The schools argue this prerequisite removes their legal discretion regarding enrolment. The legal submissions state there is no provision in legislation for the respondents to take over admissions decision-making. The applicants claim the department cannot insist that all successful applicants first obtain a Letter of Eligibility from the NCSE.

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Implications for School Management Discretion

The legal team described the new provisions as a radical and significant change that is unlawful under the Act. They argued that admission terms must be determined by the boards of management in conjunction with school patrons. Under the current challenge, they believe the NCSE has decided whether a special school should admit a child. The schools assert they no longer have a substantive role or any discretion in the process.

Scheduled Proceedings and Participating Institutions

During the hearing, Mr McDonagh noted that the circular implied there was no second opinion in these matters. He argued that accepting the circular without challenge would make it the only option. Judge Gearty considered the action as arguable and granted permission for the challenge to proceed. The participating institutions include Scoil Eoin Special School in Dublin 12. Other schools involved are St Mark's Special School in Kildare and St Laserian's Special School in Carlow.