Specsavers and Ennis Store Owner Locked in High Court ‘War’ Over Alleged Financial Impropriety

A High Court judge has pleaded with Specsavers and the co-owner of its Ennis store to end a protracted legal battle involving accusations of tax evasion, misuse of confidential information, and intimidation of employees.

A bitter legal dispute between Specsavers and the co-owner of its Ennis store, Power, has escalated into what a High Court judge described as a “war”.

The conflict stems from Power’s assistance to the Rathmines, Dublin branch of Specsavers during an investigation by Ireland Specsavers Ltd, the Irish subsidiary of the €4 billion global retail giant. Power alleges he has been unfairly targeted by the company, while Specsavers accuses him of misusing confidential financial information obtained through his access to their internal systems.

The core of the dispute involves serious accusations of financial impropriety, including claims by Power that Specsavers is involved in tax evasion by transferring funds collected from Irish stores to a Guernsey bank account. He contends that marketing funds, intended to be ring-fenced, were instead used to pay a substantial dividend to the company’s founders. Specsavers vehemently denies these allegations. The legal battle has unfolded over four days in the High Court, with Judge Micheál D O’Connell presiding.

Specsavers is seeking to prevent Power from retaining what they claim are trade secrets and is pursuing an order to compel the sale of his shares, along with those of his business partner, John O’Farrell, for €956,000 each, citing their shareholder agreement. Power, acting as his own legal counsel, asserts he is a whistleblower who has made protected disclosures and cannot be penalized for his actions, having filed 61 such disclosures.

The case has taken a particularly contentious turn with Power alleging that Specsavers deliberately targeted an employee, Ciara Neville, an Irish athletics champion, as a means of intimidation. He claims the company scrutinized Neville’s social media accounts and inappropriately introduced photographs of her, including images in a bikini, into court filings. Power argues this was a degrading and morally indefensible tactic.

Specsavers, however, maintains that the images were gathered to demonstrate Neville’s commitments outside of her work at the store, suggesting a conflict with her employment. Further complicating the situation, an independent investigation led by former Chief Justice Frank Clarke, initially commissioned by Specsavers to address concerns about claimed expenses of €27,000, is currently on hold due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

The dispute extends beyond financial matters to include concerns raised by Specsavers regarding the employment of O’Farrell’s wife and daughter. Power also alleges that Specsavers contacted thousands of partners across Ireland and the UK via email to disseminate allegations of wrongdoing. The judge has urged both parties to de-escalate the conflict, recognizing the extensive and damaging nature of the legal battles.

A full trial is anticipated to begin in July, but the prospect of resolution remains uncertain as both sides remain firmly entrenched in their positions. The case highlights the complexities of franchise agreements, the protection of whistleblowers, and the potential for disputes to escalate rapidly within large multinational corporations





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Specsavers High Court Legal Dispute Tax Evasion Whistleblower Ireland

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