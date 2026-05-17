Sport and Entertainment Highlights from Ireland, Paris, and England

The news text provides an overview of significant sporting and entertainment events from various locations.

The Irish Guineas Festival features three significant races, with the 2,000 Irish Guineas on the opening day and the 1,000 Guineas and the Gold Cup on the Sunday.

The 2026 French Open tournament begins at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, with Carlos Alcaraz being the two-time defending champion but unable to participate due to injury. Favorites for the women's singles title at the 2026 French Open include Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Świątek. The final day of the English Premier League has 20 teams playing for different prizes, with the title, Champions League, and Europa League spots up for grabs.

Rugby matches, Cycling events, Women's Premier League Play-off matches, and other sporting events are also mentioned in the news text





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Irish Guineas Festival Curragh Meeting French Open Starting Day At Stade Roland Garro Carlos Alcaraz Unable To Participate Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka And Iga Świątek English Premier League Final Day With Title On Rugby Matches Cycling Events Women's Premier League Play-Off Matches

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