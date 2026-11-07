Sports Coach Remanded on Bail After Child Sexual Assault Charge in Cork

A 60-year-old Cork sports coach faces sexual assault charges from 2022. The court granted bail with strict conditions while the trial date is set for December 3rd at the Circuit Court.

A 60-year-old sports coach has been remanded on bail following a serious sexual assault charge related to an incident at a sports club in Cork city. The man, whose identity is legally protected to ensure the safety and anonymity of the minor complainant, appeared before Cork District Court on Friday. He faces a single count of sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl, an event that occurred four years ago.

Specific Allegations and Date Range

The court heard that the alleged offense took place within a specific window between May 1st, 2022 and July 1st, 2022. The charge is brought under Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment Act) 1990, which governs sexual assault cases in Ireland. The prosecution has elected for a trial by indictment, meaning the case will proceed to the Circuit Court level rather than remaining in the District Court for summary trial.

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Sgt Paul Cogan, a member of the Cork City Protective Services Unit who formerly served in the unit, provided testimony regarding the arrest. He confirmed that the accused was taken into custody at 9.06am on Friday. The location of the arrest was specified as Kyrl's Street in Cork city. Sgt Cogan noted that he officially charged the man at 9.15am on the same day.

Bail Conditions and Court Procedure

During the initial processing, Sgt Cogan reported that the accused made no reply when the charge was read to him after being cautioned. Despite the serious nature of the allegation, Gardaí stated they had no objection to granting bail, provided strict conditions were met. These conditions are designed to protect the complainant and ensure the accused appears for future court dates.

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The bail order requires the man to sign on at his local Garda station in the city every Tuesday. The reporting window for these check-ins is between 9am and 9pm. Additionally, the court imposed an undertaking forbidding any contact with the complainant, either directly or indirectly. This prohibition explicitly includes communication via social media platforms.

Defense Stance and Trial Timeline

Defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer represented the accused in court. She clarified that while her client agreed to the proposed bail conditions, he would not be entering a plea of guilty at this stage. The legal representative emphasized that a book of evidence must be provided by the prosecution before any plea can be entered. This procedural step is standard in indictment cases to allow the defense to review the details of the case.

Prosecutor Sgt John Dineen formally sought a remand on bail until December 3rd. This date will serve as the next scheduled appearance for the case. The adjournment allows time for the preparation of the book of evidence and ensures the accused remains available for the trial. The decision to proceed to the Circuit Court indicates the gravity with which the prosecution views the allegations.

Judicial Reminders and Public Restrictions

Judge David Waters presided over the hearing and granted the bail application. In doing so, the judge issued a stern warning regarding media coverage. He reminded all present, particularly members of the press, that nothing should be published that could identify the complainant. This safeguard is critical in cases involving minors to prevent further trauma or public exposure of the victim.

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The case underscores the ongoing commitment of the Irish legal system to handle historical sexual offenses with rigor. The four-year gap between the alleged incident and the current charge highlights the complex timeline often present in such investigations. The next phase of legal proceedings will focus on the exchange of evidence and the eventual trial at the Circuit Court.