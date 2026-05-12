Spotify Users Globally Report Widespread Difficulties

Spotsy owners globally encounter difficulties, with over 16,000 problems reported by UK users.

Thousands of Spotify users have encountered difficulties with the music streaming service this evening. Over 16,000 reports from UK-based users have indicated problems with accessing the app or playing music.

The majority of issues, approximately 54%, were related to the Spotify app itself, while 18% concerned server connection troubles and a further 18% involved problems with audio streaming. A disruption map revealed that users from across the UK logged complaints about the platform, with the majority coming from London, Manchester, and Glasgow. Other cities like Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, and Cardiff also reported being affected by the service interruption





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Spotify Users Worldwide Report Serious DifficultiesAccording to outbreak monitoring website Downdetector, thousands of Spotify users faced issues with the popular music streaming platform, struggling to access the app or stream their favorite tracks on Monday evening. About 10,000 reports were recorded, with most complaints pointing to the Spotify app itself, audio streaming, and server connections.

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