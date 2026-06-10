Spring/Summer 2026 Runways Highlight Craft, Vintage Florals and Refined Essentials

Designers across Paris, London, Copenhagen and beyond placed handcrafted details, reimagined vintage florals and practical accessories at the heart of SS26, creating a season defined by tactile expression, nostalgic prints and elegant, wearable silhouettes.

Craft took centre stage on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, with designers using tactile techniques to turn garments into moving works of art. The season celebrated hand‑driven details such as tassels, crochet work, patchwork and intricate stitchwork, positioning craft as an emotional language rather than simple decoration.

These textural choices lent garments a kinetic quality, allowing fabrics to dance with the wearer and reinforce a narrative of personal expression. The emphasis on craft was mirrored across continents, from the delicate, hand‑knit knits of London's emerging talents to the bold, sculptural crocheted ensembles in Milan, creating a global dialogue about the value of labor‑intensive techniques in contemporary fashion. Vintage floral prints emerged as one of the defining motifs of SS26, offering a nostalgic yet forward‑looking aesthetic.

In Paris, Chloé reached back into its mid‑century archives, splashing classic 1950s and 1960s botanicals across airy cotton shirts and silk dresses that felt both retro and freshly revitalised. At Rabanne, Julien Dossena reinterpreted mid‑century swimwear with Liberty‑style florals adorning mini skirts, crop tops and capri trousers, while London's Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead layered diaphanous organza and silk in soft, ditsy blossoms.

Erdem presented painterly blooms on sweeping, romantic silhouettes, and in Copenhagen, Ganni and Ulla Johnson contrasted micro‑florals with oversized, texturally rich prints. The varied scale and treatment of these flowers demonstrated that heritage patterns can be re‑imagined as directional, optimistic statements for today's wardrobe. Footwear and accessories also saw a quiet but notable shift toward refined practicality.

The kitten heel made a distinguished comeback, offering a modest lift that blended comfort with a ladylike poise, while delicate sling‑back pumps added a polished finish to urban ready‑to‑wear looks. Meanwhile, the clutch shed its traditional evening‑only image and migrated to daytime relevance. Designers enlarged the silhouette, softening edges to create roomy, arm‑friendly boxes.

Bottega Veneta and Khaite highlighted elongated, east‑west clutches, and Stella McCartney introduced pastel‑hued versions in lilac, sea‑foam green and metallic silver, delivering functional elegance that became the season's ultimate arm candy. The runway narrative was underscored by a pervasive sense of ease and optimism, especially evident in the debut collections of several creative directors.

Louise Trotter's inaugural work for Bottega Veneta married oversized tailoring, leather outerwear and sharp suiting with sweeping fringe, fluid draping and tactile knits, softening the traditionally rigid silhouette. Matthieu Blazy's first ready‑to‑wear line for Chanel balanced reverence for heritage with contemporary fluidity, presenting classic cuts alongside relaxed fabrics. Jonathan Anderson's debut ready‑to‑wear show for Christian Dior explored proportion, lightness and artisanal craft, offering subtly off‑kilter shapes, youthful miniskirts, oversized bows and dramatic draped dresses.

Together, these collections captured a confident, optimistic spirit that marked the Spring/Summer 2026 season as a celebration of craft, heritage reinterpretation, and accessible elegance





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Craft Techniques Vintage Floral Prints Kitten Heel Footwear Daytime Clutch Spring/Summer 2026 Collections

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